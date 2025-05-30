How to Prepare Your Home for a Changing Climate

Indian summers aren’t what they used to be. It’s not just about a few hot days anymore—it’s the prolonged heat waves, dust-filled winds, and unpredictable rainfall that are reshaping how homes experience the seasons. In 2024, many parts of the country saw temperatures stay above 40°C for weeks, while unexpected downpours tested roofs and walls not built to handle both extremes. Protech your home from the changing weather. (Image Source: Adobe Stock)

As weather changes are becoming common, homeowners are looking for ways to adapt—without overhauling their entire homes. The good news? A few well-considered surface-level upgrades can go a long way in improving comfort, reducing energy use, and protecting your living space.

1. Rethink Your Exterior Walls

Exterior walls act like giant heat sponges. They absorb sunlight through the day and radiate that heat inside well into the night. The result? Higher indoor temperatures, even after sunset. Add the layer of dust that Indian cities are known for—and suddenly, walls aren’t just uncomfortable, they’re also looking worn out.

To combat this, consider heat-reflective exterior coatings. These paints are designed with specialized pigments or nano-technology that reflect a higher percentage of solar radiation, reducing heat transfer inside. Many newer options also feature dust-repellent properties, which keep walls cleaner for longer and reduce maintenance.

What to Look For:

A high SRI (Solar Reflectance Index) rating

Dust-guard technology or anti-soiling formulas

Durability in extreme weather (look for 5–7 year performance claims)

2. Upgrade Your Roof with Dual Protection

Roofs take the harshest hit—from scorching sun to pelting rain. A poorly insulated roof not only heats up the top floors but also risks water seepage and damage during the monsoon, which can grow into structural damage over time.

Modern roof coatings can address both issues. Look for products that combine infrared heat reflection with waterproofing. Some also include crack-bridging capabilities and antimicrobial protection—helpful in preventing mold or fungal growth in humid climates.

What to Look For:

UV reflective coatings with cooling properties

Elastomeric or acrylic waterproofing formulations

Resistance to cracks and fungal buildup

3. Cool Down Your Water Tank

Most of us don’t think twice about the overhead tank—until we’re dealing with scalding hot water for a shower or dishes. In high heat, tank water can warm up significantly above outside temperatures.

One low-cost solution is a thermal-insulating tank coating. These paints are designed to reflect sunlight, lowering the tank surface temperature and helping keep the water inside cooler. Some options also work on exposed pipes to prevent them from heating up or expanding.

What to Look For:

UV-resistant, heat-reflective tank paints

Compatibility with both plastic and concrete tanks

Slip-resistant or durable finish for long-term performance

Other Smart Moves to Consider

Surface coatings are just one part of a climate-resilient home. You can also:

Plant shade-providing trees or creepers near sun-exposed walls

Install cross-ventilation systems or smart thermostats to improve indoor airflow

Conduct an energy audit to identify heat leaks and inefficiencies

A Note on Choosing the Right Products

When shopping for climate-smart coatings or sealants, ask about:

SRI and emissivity ratings

Warranty period and maintenance requirements

Compatibility with your wall/roof/tank material

Innovations from companies like Berger Paints are making these upgrades more accessible. Their 'Kool' range of heat-reflective, waterproofing, and insulating products are tailored to Indian conditions—offering homeowners tools to adapt without major renovations. The company says that the range of Kool paints provides cooling solution to the affected surfaces with added performance advantages.

Climate resilience doesn’t always require a massive investment. Sometimes, the right surface-level choices—on your walls, your roof, or your tank—can make your home more comfortable, efficient, and ready for what the weather brings next.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.