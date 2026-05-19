HVR Solar to support North India’s ‘green transition’ with 1.2 GW plant in Sonipat

In view of India’s renewable energy landscape and the "Make in India" vision, HVR Solar has announced the upcoming commercial commencement of its 1.2 gigawatt (GW) solar module manufacturing plant. Located near Murthal in Sonipat, Haryana, the 6.5-acre facility is slated to begin operations in June 2026. This factory is expected to reshape the North Indian solar market, making the dream of accessible, cost-effective green energy a reality for both everyday consumers and large-scale enterprises. HVR Solar is set to begin operations at its 1.2 GW solar module manufacturing plant in Sonipat, Haryana, in June 2026, reshaping North India's solar market and making green energy accessible for consumers and businesses. (HVR Solar)

Catering to families: The era of 'free' household energy

North India consistently faces high power demands and surging electricity bills, particularly during the intense summer months. By establishing a production hub directly within the region, HVR Solar is actively bridging the regional supply gap and reducing logistical costs, the firm stated. This local availability will empower countless families to adopt rooftop solar systems with ease. Once installed, these panels transform ordinary residential homes into self-sufficient power hubs. For families, this means drastically slashing monthly utility bills and paving the way for decades of virtually 'free' clean electricity, securing their household energy independence for the future.

Fueling industrial growth and factory operations

Similarly, this localized supply chain will act as a game-changer for North India's robust manufacturing and industrial sectors. Factories, warehouses, and commercial spaces can now transition to captive solar setups using locally sourced modules. By generating their own clean energy onsite, these industries will drastically reduce their overhead electricity costs. Shielded from fluctuating grid tariffs, regional businesses will be able to boost their overall economic competitiveness on a global scale while simultaneously shrinking their carbon footprints.

Job creation and empowering the local community Beyond providing energy independence, the new Sonipat facility is a socio-economic engine for the local community. The plant will operate with a dedicated workforce of over 500 employees, creating a significant surge of skilled and semi-skilled employment opportunities in the region. This direct job creation will support the local economy, offering stable livelihoods, while also indirectly stimulating ancillary businesses such as logistics, installation services, and maintenance across North India.

Next-generation solar technology for maximum yield To meet this diverse and rapidly growing demand, the factory is equipped with three parallel, automated Tier-1 production lines designed for scale and precision. The facility will manufacture a portfolio of solar panels, integrating upcoming Heterojunction (HJT) technology alongside TOPCon models—compatible with G12 and G12R wafer formats. It will also focus heavily on bifacial module production, a technology that captures sunlight from both the front and the reflective surface beneath it, maximizing total energy generation. Ensuring generational peace of mind for both homeowners and factory operators, all products are backed by a 25-year performance warranty.

Quality and global standards To guarantee flawless production, the facility integrates robotics-enabled manufacturing processes and AI-based quality control systems, ensuring consistent output and minimal defects. Furthermore, glass-cutting technology has been embedded within the production line to enhance module durability and efficiency. Moreover, the plant holds key industry certifications, including BIS, IEC, ISO, and ALMM standards, reinforcing its commitment to safety and global competitiveness.

“The launch of our Sonipat facility is a testament to our vision of building a globally competitive solar manufacturing base in India,” stated the Director of HVR Solar. “By leveraging advanced technologies and scalable infrastructure, we are committed to delivering high-efficiency, reliable modules that contribute meaningfully to the country’s clean energy ambitions”.

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