IIM Ahmedabad's Blended Post Graduate Programme in Management (BPGP): Rethinking MBA education for working professionals

For decades, the traditional MBA was built around a simple assumption: if you wanted to go further in management, you stepped away from work for two years and devoted yourself to study. That model made sense when career arcs were linear, roles were functionally bounded and the core challenge was acquiring frameworks and credentials before returning to work. Pursue advanced management education through a blended format, with live online sessions complemented by on-campus immersions with IIM Ahmedabad's BPGP 2026-28. Today, that assumption is being reconsidered. For many working professionals, pausing a career mid-stream is neither straightforward nor desirable. Teams, responsibilities and ongoing projects don't pause for study and the cost of stepping out at a stage when careers are already well established can be high.

At the same time, the nature of managerial work itself has changed: decisions now cut across functions, environments are more ambiguous and leadership is less about expertise in silos and more about steering organisations through complexity. This shift has prompted a rethink in how management education is structured and offered. Rather than being a distinct chapter that interrupts work, it's increasingly viewed as something that should coexist with it. One programme built around this reality is IIM Ahmedabad's Blended Post Graduate Programme in Management (BPGP). Bringing the IIMA classroom to working life BPGP, a two-year programme leading to an MBA degree, is positioned not as a lighter alternative to a full-time MBA, but as a different way of delivering the same academic depth to working professionals and entrepreneurs who want to strengthen their management and leadership capabilities without stepping away from their professional commitments.

IIMA Director Prof. Bharat Bhasker has described the programme as part of the Institute's effort to stay ahead of the curve in how management education is delivered. "BPGP provides a distinct edge to working professionals and entrepreneurs to fast-track their careers in today's dynamic environment," he says, underscoring the programme's focus on accessibility without any dilution of academic rigour. "The programme ensures that participants continue to draw on IIMA's teaching and research ecosystem, case-based pedagogy and professional network, even as they remain fully engaged in their roles," he shares.

Learning grounded in real-world situations

The learning philosophy of BPGP reflects a broader shift in what organizations expect from their leaders. As roles become broader in scope, the challenge is no longer simply to apply functional knowledge, but to interpret complex situations, weigh competing priorities and make data-driven decisions in real time. Prof. Joshy Jacob, Chairperson, BPGP, sees this shift clearly. The programme, he says, is designed not only to strengthen managerial fundamentals but also to help participants learn to think across functions and lead teams in fast-changing environments. "The intent is to move participants beyond siloed expertise towards a way of thinking that reflects how decisions are actually made in senior roles," he says. This is where IIMA's case-based pedagogy plays a central role. BPGP leverages the Institute's case method, complemented by lectures, projects, simulations and peer-to-peer experiential learning. Participants are trained to analyse complex business problems, apply frameworks in real time and develop actionable insights through situations that mirror the challenges they already face at work. A curriculum aligned with modern leadership needs The programme begins with a Pre-MBA module comprising online, self-paced preparatory modules designed to build essential foundations before programme commencement. In the first year, students undertake core courses that provide a strong foundation in management fundamentals, analytics and leadership. During this time, participants focus on developing a nuanced understanding of the business, economic, and regulatory environments. They learn real-world applications of management concepts and derive actionable insights across different functions.

In the second year, the focus shifts to electives, with a set of advanced and specialised courses across diverse management domains. These include topics such as GenAI in Management, The Anatomy of Leading and Leadership, Managerial Applications of Game Theory, Elephants and Cheetahs: Systems, Strategy and Bottlenecks, Not for Sale: Psychology of Promotion, Carbon Finance, New Venture Financing, EdTech and Experimentation for Better Decisions. This stage allows participants to engage more deeply with specific areas while continuing to build a broad management perspective.

Blended format for busy careers What makes BPGP particularly relevant for working professionals is the way it is delivered. The programme is organised into six trimesters, or "terms", and follows a blended format. Around 80 per cent of the credits are delivered through live, synchronous digital sessions, with the remaining 20 per cent covered through on-campus modules at IIM Ahmedabad. The live, faculty-led online sessions, supported by VCnow, IIMA's marketing and technology support partner for the programme, are scheduled during weekday evenings and weekends, allowing participants to continue in their roles while keeping up with the academic workload. Each term includes a one-week campus module that brings the cohort together for focused classroom learning, discussion and group work. These in-person sessions are designed to deepen engagement with faculty and peers and to connect participants more closely with the campus environment, while the online sessions ensure continuity of learning alongside full-time professional responsibilities. Who will benefit most from BPGP As much of the learning in the programme is centered around analyzing real business problems, applying frameworks to live situations, working through cases and projects and learning from peers who are dealing with similar challenges in different contexts, BPGP seeks candidates who can handle a demanding academic environment alongside work and who bring diverse professional experience into the classroom. As Prof. Jacob describes it, BPGP is for individuals who bring "maturity, curiosity and ambition" to the classroom and who are looking to move into roles with greater leadership responsibility and lasting organisational impact.

