April 2025 | New Delhi – The merger of slice, a fintech company, and North East Small Finance Bank (NESFB) has resulted in the formation of a new banking entity in India. This entity aims to leverage technology to provide financial services across urban and rural areas. India’s First Fintech Bank Is Here A Game-Changer for How a Billion Indians Will Bank

With regulatory approval secured in October 2024, this merger isn’t just a meeting of two financial institutions—it marks the beginning of a new kind of bank. One that brings together fintech agility and banking stability, to create an entirely new playbook for modern financial services.

This new entity is on a mission: to simplify banking, expand credit access, and drive financial inclusion at a national scale—powered entirely by tech, data, and design.

More Than a Merger — A Reinvention of Indian Banking

The slice-NESFB merger was driven by a shared belief that India deserves a smarter, faster, more accessible banking experience. The result? A bank being unveiled, where:

Onboarding happens in minutes , with 100% digital KYC

, with 100% digital KYC Credit is available instantly , backed by AI-powered risk models

, backed by AI-powered risk models Branches are tech-led experience centres , not paperwork hubs

, not paperwork hubs Every product is mobile-first, personalised, and built with users at the core

At the centre of this transformation are the bank’s upcoming AI-powered flagship branches, set to launch across metros and emerging cities. These branches will combine automation and intelligence to offer facial recognition-based entry, self-service kiosks, 24x7 UPI-enabled ATMs, and instant loan processing—creating a whole new model of branch banking.

Attendees at the 2nd edition of Startup Mahakumbh in New Delhi (April 3–5) will get an exclusive preview of these next-gen branches—a first look into what the future of banking will actually feel like.

A new bank, for a new India

Product-First, Customer-Obsessed

Unlike traditional banks still adapting to digital, this fintech-bank was born digital. It’s already rolling out a suite of high-impact financial products, tailored to meet the needs of both urban professionals and first-time banking users:

Digital Savings Account Linked to 100% of the RBI repo rate , ensuring higher returns than standard savings products Interest credited daily , not monthly—giving users more value from day one Fully digital opening within minutes, with no branch visit required

Fixed Deposits with up to 9% interest Among the best FD rates currently available in the country Easy to book via app, with transparent breakup of returns Ideal for risk-averse savers and salaried professionals looking for short-term yields

slice Borrow A modern take on personal credit Real-time eligibility checks, flexible limits, and instant disbursal Ideal for young professionals, gig workers, and small business owners

Enterprise Loans Customised for MSMEs and self-employed entrepreneurs AI-led underwriting ensures faster, fairer approvals Minimal documentation, maximum flexibility



All of this is powered by a single technology layer—designed to deliver banking at the speed of thought, not the pace of paperwork.

National Vision, Inclusive Growth

While NESFB brings deep roots in the Northeast, the bank’s vision is unapologetically national. Over the next 12–24 months, it plans to expand into metro cities with flagship branches and digital hubs, while continuing to serve semi-urban and rural India through smarter, leaner tech infrastructure.

Its strategy includes:

A pan-India branch rollout , beginning with Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Guwahati

, beginning with Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Guwahati Launch of AI-driven financial planning tools for individuals and small businesses

for individuals and small businesses Financial literacy programs and women-focused banking products , especially in SHG-driven rural regions

and , especially in SHG-driven rural regions Building an open, API-first architecture that allows seamless integration with government and private fintech platforms

The Numbers Speak for Themselves

Since the integration, the bank has already begun delivering stronger financial performance, reflecting the power of this fintech-banking model:

Capital to Risk-weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR): 22.2%

22.2% Net Worth: ₹ 920 crore

These indicators showcase a stable, scalable institution—one that manages risk intelligently while still enabling growth.

This Is Not Just a New Bank. This Is a New Way to Bank.

India’s first fintech-bank isn’t just trying to modernise banking—it’s rewriting its foundations. At a time when traditional players are struggling to digitise legacy systems, this institution is building something radically different: a bank designed like a tech company, with compliance and governance woven into its core.

With a robust product stack, AI at the helm, and national expansion underway—this bank is redefining how Indians save, borrow, invest, and build their futures.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

