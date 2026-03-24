Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery, brings diamonds and Polki to Indian heritage narrative with designer Amit Aggarwal

With an emphasis on craftsmanship and contemporary design, Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery, brought its interpretation of Indian heritage jewellery to one of the country’s established fashion platforms—Lakmē Fashion Week X FDCI. Designer Amit Aggarwal with actor Disha Patani, who was the showstopper. (Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery) The Orizon collection looks at tradition as something that does not confine individuals but empowers and inspires the modern Indian woman to move forward, staying rooted and carrying her heritage with pride. The show was woven as a journey from darkness to light, inspired by the Indian adage “Tamaso ma jyotir gamaya,” expressed through a modern interpretation of the horizon. This season, Amit Aggarwal’s collection explored a journey from shadow to illumination, tracing a narrative that moves from introspection to expression. Sculptural silhouettes and experimental material techniques transformed traditional textiles into structured forms that respond to light and movement, creating a visual story of transformation on the runway.

Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery, presented “Orizon” at Lakmē Fashion Week X FDCI. (Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery)

Rooted in India’s artistic traditions, Indriya’s jewellery mirrored Aggarwal’s architectural design language through the curated pieces. The show opened with a monotone of diamonds, set in light-reflecting forms. As it progressed, the palette deepened into an interplay of diamonds, Polki, rubies, and emeralds, showcasing expressive, sculptural compositions. Statement earrings, necklaces, and ornamental accents echoed the garments’ geometric forms, while diamonds and uncut stones created points of light that shifted with movement. A notable facet of the collection was Indriya’s interpretation of Polki. Heritage techniques were enhanced through setting methods designed to amplify brilliance, color, and fluidity. The brand’s master artisans moved beyond conventions to reimagine uncut diamonds with a samosa-dart setting beneath each stone, enhancing light reflection and allowing the stones to radiate. These polki creations were enriched by a gemstone palette including tourmalines, tanzanites, sapphires, and rubies, often paired with South Sea pearls, creating jewellery that feels lighter and more fluid on the body. Moreover, setting techniques such as wall-prong and corner bezel settings minimise the visibility of metal, allowing the gemstones to take centre stage. Even carved stones are layered with delicate polki elements, adding dimensionality to each piece.

Crafted for women, Indriya offers over 32,000 designs across gold, polki, and diamond jewellery. (Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery)

In a nod to looking back while moving forward, Polki was made lighter, with a fluid aesthetic, and designed to contour to the body, embodying comfort and elegance while retaining the grandeur of heritage craftsmanship. Closing the show, Disha Patani took centre stage as the showstopper, dressed in Indriya’s jewellery paired with Amit Aggarwal’s sculptural couture. Her presence brought Orizon to life, embodying the collection’s journey from shadow to illumination. Sandeep Kohli, CEO, Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery, said, "Lakmé Fashion Week was a powerful canvas to express how Indriya is redefining Polki and diamond for a new era through design superiority and modern intent. Our jewellery, elevated by design innovation, illuminated the runway, presenting a narrative where heritage is not a constraint, but a source of empowerment, one that allows tradition to evolve. This jewellery narrative came alive in dialogue with Amit Aggarwal’s sculptural silhouettes, crafted from upcycled Banarasi weaves and mirror work, which set the visual language of the show. Together with Amit Aggarwal, we presented a new expression of Indian craftsmanship that feels modern and empowered, created for women who carry heritage forward.” Designer Amit Aggarwal said, "Bringing ‘Orizon’ to life at Lakmē Fashion Week X FDCI was about capturing a moment of transformation. Conceived as a journey of evolution, seeing the collection unfold on the runway reaffirmed how craft continues to grow through emotion, innovation and collaboration. Working with Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery, allowed us to create a seamless dialogue between garment and jewellery, where both complemented one another to shape a unified narrative of transformation. The synergy between both the brands presenting an ensemble is defined by precision, craftsmanship, and modern allure.”

The Orizon collection looks at tradition as something that does not confine individuals but empowers and inspires the modern Indian woman. (Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery)