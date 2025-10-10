Investment proposals worth 74,300 crore received at Madhya Pradesh investor meet in Mumbai

Mumbai: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav attended an interactive session on investment opportunities in Mumbai, where the state received proposals worth over ₹74,300 crore across sectors such as renewable energy, white goods, pharmaceuticals, and textiles. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav interacts with industry leaders during the investment session in Mumbai.

Speaking at the event, Dr Yadav said the state had simplified processes for setting up industries and implemented 18 new policies this year to strengthen the ease of doing business. He highlighted that investments worth ₹19,900 crore were proposed in renewable energy and ₹54,400 crore in other sectors, with the potential to generate around 7,000 jobs.

The session, attended by over 400 industry representatives, focused on attracting investments in Phase 2 of the Manufacturing Zone for Power and Renewable Energy Equipment in Narmadapuram district. The Chief Minister noted that the initiative is part of the state’s broader “Industry and Employment Year 2025” campaign.

Dr Yadav underscored the complementary strengths of Maharashtra’s industrial ecosystem and Madhya Pradesh’s growing manufacturing base, describing the collaboration as a partnership in national progress. He assured investors of continued policy stability and administrative support to translate proposals into on-ground projects.

Prominent participants included Sun Pharma Chairman Dilip Shanghvi, Hindalco Managing Director Satish Pai, and senior representatives from CII, ECGC, and FIEO. The discussions covered opportunities in renewable energy, IT, food processing, tourism, and logistics, with one-on-one meetings held between state officials and industry leaders.

The Chief Minister said the initiative aligns with the national goal of “Viksit Bharat @2047” and reflects the state’s commitment to fostering sustainable industrial growth through collaboration with leading business houses.