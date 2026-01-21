Jharkhand CM Meets Tata Steel Leadership at WEF Davos; ₹11,000 crore Green Steel Investment Reiterated

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren held a series of meetings with industry leaders and international stakeholders on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, focusing on industrial investment, clean technology and international collaboration. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (PTI)

In a high-level meeting with the senior leadership of Tata Steel, the company reaffirmed its commitment to invest ₹11,000 crore in Jharkhand under its New Age Green Steel Technology programme. The proposed investment has been formalised through a Letter of Intent and a Cooperation Agreement with the state government.

According to officials, the investment plan includes ₹7,000 crore for the Hirsana Easy and Melt Technology project, ₹1,500 crore for the Combi Mill project and ₹2,600 crore for the expansion of tinplate manufacturing capacity. The projects are proposed to be implemented using green steel technologies, with technical inputs and innovations sourced from the Netherlands and Germany. The investments are expected to support cleaner production processes and enhance Jharkhand’s existing industrial base.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister stated that the state government’s industrial policy prioritises sustainable growth, clean technologies and employment generation. Officials indicated that the proposed projects are expected to contribute to industrial capacity building in the state while aligning with national objectives related to energy transition and climate-resilient development.

In separate meetings, representatives from Hitachi and Tech Mahindra presented proposals related to investments in the power sector, high-level grid infrastructure, advanced facilities and information technology services. These discussions focused on potential areas of collaboration and the feasibility of future investments in Jharkhand.

As part of the WEF engagements, Chief Minister Soren was presented with a White Badge by the Forum, along with a formal Letter of Cooperation. Officials said the cooperation aligns with three thematic areas of the WEF’s Centres of Excellence—Critical Minerals and New Energy, Climate Action and Biodiversity, and Just Energy Transition. Jharkhand’s Vision 2050 framework was discussed in the context of its alignment with WEF’s focus on inclusive societies, with an emphasis on long-term knowledge exchange and institutional collaboration.

International cooperation was also discussed with Swedish stakeholders. Following the Jharkhand government’s official visit to Sweden last year, Swedish entities have expressed interest in exploring investment opportunities in urban transport. Officials confirmed that a Sweden–India Roundtable is proposed to be held in April to examine potential areas of collaboration and investment. During the Davos meetings, the Chief Minister also interacted with Swedish companies that had engaged with the state during the earlier official visit.

In another engagement, representatives from the World Women Leaders Forum discussed the possibility of partnering with the Government of Jharkhand to strengthen women’s political leadership, particularly among women from marginalised communities. Proposals included the establishment of an India chapter of the forum and the creation of a non-partisan platform comprising women representatives from across political parties to facilitate dialogue and capacity-building initiatives.

The meetings were attended by Tata Steel Managing Director and CEO T.V. Narendran; Cecilia Oldne, Chief India Representative, Sweden India Business Council; Silvana Koch-Mehrin, President, Women Political Leaders Forum; Viraj Mehta from the World Economic Forum; Bharat Kaushal, Regional Head, Hitachi; and Sahil Dhawan, Head and President, IMEA Division, Tech Mahindra, among others.

India and its states have used the WEF platform in recent years to engage with global investors and institutions on investment, sustainability and policy collaboration, with several proposals progressing to implementation stages following such interactions.