A strategic partnership that builds on Akshay Kumar’s credibility and mass appeal to accelerate brand visibility of JK Maxx Paints and deepen consumer connect JK Maxx Paints Names Akshay Kumar Brand Ambassador to Boost Trust and Performance in Decorative Paints

National, 8th April 2026: JK Maxx Paints has announced the appointment of Akshay Kumar as its brand ambassador. This strategic collaboration marks a key milestone in the brand’s growth journey as it scales its presence in India’s vibrant decorative paints market.

The qualities of trust, credibility and dependability embodied by Akshay Kumar find resonance with the brand virtues of JK Maxx Paints. Widely known for his strong connect with Indian audiences and home owners, Akshay Kumar brings authenticity and relatability that align closely with the brand’s core values. By bringing in a face synonymous with performance and trust, JK Maxx Paints aims to strongly establish the brand in the minds of consumers.

Leveraging on its legacy of over four decades in the home beautification space owing to the leadership position of JK WallMaxx Wall Putty, JK Maxx Paints aims to further strengthen its connect with consumers across the country and emerge as a preferred choice for home decorative solutions.

Welcoming Akshay Kumar & expressing his excitement about the association, Mr. Nitish Chopra, Business Head – White Cement and Paints, said, “This partnership marks an important milestone in our journey to scale JK Maxx Paints as a strong, future-ready brand. As we expand our presence across markets, our focus remains on building deeper consumer trust and delivering high-performance solutions. Akshay Kumar’s credibility and widespread appeal make him a powerful partner in amplifying our brand story and strengthening our connect with consumers across India.”

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar added, “Some associations just feel right from the heart. This is one of them. JK Maxx Paints carries a legacy that people already believe in. When a name like JK WallMaxx Wall Putty is so deeply woven into homes, it’s not just familiarity; it’s a sense of comfort and trust. And that kind of credibility is something I truly connect with.”

The partnership will be amplified through an integrated, multi-platform campaign spanning print, television, digital, outdoor, and retail touchpoints.

Launched in April 2023 and built on the strong foundation of JK WallMaxx Wall Putty from JK White Cement with over four decades of manufacturing excellence and industry leadership, JK Maxx Paints has quickly emerged as a formidable contender in the decorative paints industry. With a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, and an advanced R&D centre in Navi Mumbai, the company offers a comprehensive one-stop solution for home beautification, with a wide portfolio of interior and exterior emulsions, textures, and waterproofing solutions across economy, premium, and luxury categories.

Boiler Plate:

About JK Maxx Paints JK Maxx Paints Ltd. a subsidiary of JK Cement Ltd, is committed to providing a comprehensive range of home beautification products. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, the company offers a wide range of products across the entire spectrum of the decorative paints category; that caters to the customers across economy, premium, and luxury segments. Since its inception, JK Maxx Paints has expanded its presence across 17 states in India.

For more information, please visit the JK Maxx Paints website - https://jkmaxxpaints.com/

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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