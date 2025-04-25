JMS Group: Shaping real estate in New Gurugram and beyond

Established in 2013 by Pushpender Singh, the JMS Group has steadily built a name for itself in the real estate Industry. Guided by the core pillars of trust, commitment, value and integrity, the company has acquired a customer base of 4000+ people who have invested in 10+ projects of the company. Pushpender Singh, Founder & Managing Director of JMS Group

With a portfolio that includes residential, commercial, and plotted developments, JMS focuses on delivering quality and ensuring customer satisfaction. The company’s goal goes beyond construction—it aims to create lasting value and build long-term relationships with its stakeholders.

Projects like Crosswalk, The Pearl, Premier Floors, Capital Square, The Nation, Primeland, The Pride, The Pride Avenue, Marine Square, and Megacity reflect JMS’s approach to thoughtful development and reliable execution. These projects have also delivered solid returns and value appreciation for investors.

Pushpender Singh, Founder & Managing Director of JMS Group, is driven by a vision to redefine the real estate landscape. What began in Sector 93, Gurugram—now a part of the vibrant New Gurugram—has gradually grown to include projects in Sectors 95, 95A, 93, and 102 of Gurugram, as well as Sector 5 in Sohna.

Looking ahead, the brand is set to expand its presence in other key high-growth markets with the launch of plotted as well as built-up development projects. According to the company, this initiative aims to provide customers with access to high-end and innovative real estate offerings.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.