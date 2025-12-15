KARL LAGERFELD And AARK Developers Announce Luxury Beachfront Residential Project on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

KARL LAGERFELD and AARK Developers have signed a partnership to develop KARL LAGERFELD Residences, a beachfront residential project in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), located on Al Marjan Island. The signing ceremony took place on December 10th in Paris at the KARL LAGERFELD HQ, in Karl Lagerfeld’s office, in the presence of Pier Paolo Righi CEO of KARL LAGERFELD and Rahul Kumar Gupta, Chairman of AARK Developers. KARL LAGERFELD and AARK Developers have partnered to create KARL LAGERFELD Residences in Ras Al Khaimah.

Valued at approximately USD 1.4 billion, this large-scale waterfront development is positioned to contribute to beachfront living in the UAE and is scheduled for completion in 2028, delivering a collection of 663 sea view residences. The residences range from one to four bedrooms, with select residences offering private pools. The collection also comprises 20 podium villas, 10 sky villas/penthouses, and 11 beachfront villas each with its own private pool. Residents will have access to a curated lifestyle offering featuring two cafés and restaurants, a beach club, and a sky bar with an infinity pool, offering its own 1000ft. private beach, creating an address defined by architectural prowess, limited availability, and resort-style living at a notable scale.

Set within Ras Al Khaimah’s developing real estate landscape, Al Marjan Island continues to establish itself as a hub for tourism, hospitality, and entertainment in the region. The area’s outlook is further strengthened by the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island integrated resort, set to open in 2027 and expected to enhance the emirate’s international profile.

“This project marks a defining expression of how the KARL LAGERFELD universe can redefine modern living,” said Pier Paolo Righi, CEO, KARL LAGERFELD. “With AARK Developers, we are creating a signature landmark on Al Marjan Island, one that brings Karl’s visionary design language into a breathtaking large-scale residential experience. IT is a project we are genuinely proud to share with the region.”

Rahul Kumar Gupta, Chairman of AARK Developers, added: “What brought AARK Developers and KARL LAGERFELD together is a mutual commitment to detail, refinement, and creating spaces with purpose. We believe that great design goes beyond aesthetics — it shapes how people feel, interact, and live. This project on Al Marjan Island embodies that vision, offering a living experience rooted in quality, harmony, and enduring elegance.”

This is KARL LAGERFELD’s second branded project in the Middle East. A launch event in Dubai is planned for Q1 of 2026.

