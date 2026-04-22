Kedarnath temple opens with grand rituals; CM Dhami attends as Char Dham Yatra begins

The portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham, revered as the eleventh Jyotirlinga of Lord Shiva, were ceremoniously opened on Wednesday morning amid Vedic chants and devotional fervour, marking the formal beginning of the Char Dham Yatra 2026. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present at the shrine during the rituals, as thousands of devotees gathered in the Himalayan valley chanting “Har Har Mahadev” and “Jai Shri Kedar”. A view of the Kedarnath Temple decorated with flowers on the opening day for the devotees during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra 2026, in Rudraprayag on Wednesday. ( Neetu)

According to an official press release, the temple doors opened at the auspicious time of 8 am, with the first prayers offered in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The shrine resonated with spiritual energy as priests and Vedic scholars performed rituals inside the sanctum, invoking blessings for public welfare and prosperity, the release stated.

The Panchmukhi palanquin of Lord Kedarnath had reached the shrine a day earlier from its winter seat at Ukhimath, passing through Guptkashi, Phata and Gaurikund. Rituals to open the gates began early in the morning, and were attended by Rawal Bhimashankar Ling, priest T Gangadhar, Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal and other temple authorities.

The temple premises was adorned with over 51 quintals of flowers, while petals were showered from a helicopter as the gates opened, creating a striking visual spectacle. Devotional tunes played by the Sikh Regiment band further elevated the atmosphere, the release noted.

Chief Minister Dhami offered prayers along with his wife Geeta Dhami and described the occasion as spiritually uplifting. Speaking to reporters, he said the enthusiasm among devotees was high and praised the arrangements made by the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee. “This is indeed a delightful experience… excellent arrangements have been made, ensuring that devotees can have darshan in a relatively short time,” he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

PM Modi also shared a message on the occasion, to which Dhami expressed gratitude, calling it “filled with devotion and inspiration”. He said the Char Dham Yatra is not only a symbol of faith but also strengthens India’s cultural traditions and national unity. “We are committed to ensuring a safe, well-organised and divine journey for all devotees,” he said.

The opening of Kedarnath comes days after Dhami flagged off the Char Dham Yatra from Rishikesh, with a focus on safety, infrastructure and environmental sustainability. The state government has introduced measures such as online registration, token-based darshan systems, shuttle services in landslide-prone areas and real-time information displays, as reported by HT earlier.

Authorities have also emphasised a “green yatra”, urging pilgrims to maintain cleanliness and avoid plastic use. Dhami reiterated the need to keep the pilgrimage route clean, echoing the Prime Minister’s appeal for a plastic-free Kedarnath.

Officials added that extensive medical and disaster management arrangements have also been put in place, including dedicated health facilities and strict monitoring of high-risk zones along the yatra route. Furthermore, the Union Home Ministry has also reviewed preparedness, focusing on emergency shelters and adherence to safety protocols.

Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Hemant Dwivedi said improved management systems have been introduced this year to regulate the flow of pilgrims and ensure a smooth darshan experience.

With Kedarnath now open, the Char Dham Yatra is expected to draw lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad in the coming months. The Badrinath temple is scheduled to open on April 23, completing the circuit for this year’s pilgrimage season.

(With ANI inputs)