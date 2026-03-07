Kejriwal criticises BJP over ‘Phansi Ghar’ row after appearing before Assembly panel

Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led administration in Delhi after appearing before the Delhi Assembly’s Privileges Committee in connection with the ongoing “Phansi Ghar” controversy. He alleged that the ruling party was focusing on the dispute instead of addressing civic problems in the capital. Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal waves to the media after appearing before the Delhi Assembly’s Privileges Committee in the “Phansi Ghar” controversy in New Delhi on March 6, 2026.

Kejriwal appeared before the committee on March 6 regarding claims made earlier by the AAP government that a section within the Delhi Assembly complex was historically used as a British-era execution chamber where freedom fighters were hanged. The BJP, however, has questioned the claim and argued that the room was not a gallows but a space used for carrying food or other items, often described by its leaders as a “tiffin room.” The committee is examining the issue and had summoned Kejriwal and other former office bearers of the Assembly for clarification.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Kejriwal said the debate over the nature of the room was diverting attention from what he described as pressing issues in Delhi. He alleged that roads in several parts of the city were damaged, power supply was facing disruptions and government hospitals were experiencing shortages of medicines. According to him, the focus should instead be on improving civic services.

Kejriwal also reiterated the AAP’s position that the structure had been identified during renovation work in the Assembly complex. He said that in 2022, during the tenure of then Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, a section of the building was examined and presented as a historic site associated with the colonial period. The AAP government subsequently opened the area to visitors and described it as a reminder of the sacrifices made by freedom fighters.

During his appearance before the committee, Kejriwal said he told members that the earlier identification of the site had been made after inquiries conducted under the Assembly’s leadership at the time. He questioned the basis of claims that the room was only a food storage space and said no evidence had been presented to him to support that assertion.

Kejriwal further said he would have preferred discussions with the committee on ways to improve urban infrastructure in Delhi, citing his decade-long tenure as chief minister. He added that his experience in managing civic systems could have been shared if the focus had been on issues such as roads, drainage or electricity supply.

In a message posted on social media later, Kejriwal repeated his allegation that the BJP government was attempting to portray the room as a “tiffin room” rather than a historical gallows. He said doing so amounted to disregarding the memory of freedom fighters.

AAP leaders also raised concerns about Kejriwal’s security during his visit to the Assembly complex. Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said Kejriwal’s personal security officers were not allowed inside the premises, which he described as a lapse in security arrangements given that the former chief minister has Z-plus category protection.

The BJP and the Assembly Secretariat have maintained that the Privileges Committee is examining the matter under the rules of the House. Officials have said the proceedings of the committee are confidential and are conducted in accordance with Assembly procedures. The Assembly Secretariat also recently declined Kejriwal’s request to live-stream the committee’s proceedings, stating that such hearings are not broadcast and there is no precedent for doing so.

The controversy dates back to 2022, when the AAP government inaugurated a renovated section of the Assembly complex as a historical “Phansi Ghar.” The BJP later questioned the claim and alleged that the space had been misrepresented, prompting the Assembly’s Privileges Committee to seek explanations from those involved in the earlier decision.

The committee’s examination of the issue is ongoing.