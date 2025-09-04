Kerry Carpenter, Tigers capture finale in home series with Mets

Kerry Carpenter blasted a three-run homer and the host Detroit Tigers salvaged the finale of a three-game series with a 6-2 win over the New York Mets on Wednesday afternoon. HT Image

Riley Greene supplied a two-run single, while Colt Keith had two hits and scored twice for Detroit (81-60). Starting pitcher Casey Mize (13-4) gave up one run and five hits in five innings.

Mets starter Clay Holmes (11-7) allowed three runs (two earned) and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. Pete Alonso had three hits and an RBI, while Mark Vientos drove in the other run for New York (75-65)

The Tigers scored a run in the second, but it could have been more. Spencer Torkelson drew a leadoff walk but was thrown out trying to advance on Wenceel Perez's flyout. Zach McKinstry then hit a single and Javier Baez reached on catcher's interference. Jake Rogers knocked in McKinstry with a single.

The Mets tied it in the third. Francisco Lindor had a one-out double and scored on Alonso's two-out double.

Torkelson had a leadoff single in the fourth but was doubled off first base on Perez's line drive. McKinstry followed with a double but Baez struck out.

Detroit took a 3-1 lead in the fifth. Holmes issued walks to Keith and Carpenter before he was removed with two outs in favor of Gregory Soto, who threw a wild pitch to allow both runners to move up. Soto then gave up Greene's two-run single up the middle.

The Mets scored a run in the sixth. Juan Soto walked and Alonso reached on an infield hit against Tyler Holton. One out later, Tommy Kahnle entered and allowed Vientos' RBI single. A walk loaded the bases, but Kahnle escaped further damage by inducing Starling Marte's double-play grounder.

The Tigers padded their lead against Ryan Helsley in the seventh. Keith singled and Gleyber Torres drew a walk before Carpenter lined a fastball over the right field wall for his 23rd homer.

