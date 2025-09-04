Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kerry Carpenter, Tigers capture finale in home series with Mets

Reuters |
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 01:37 am IST

BASEBALL-MLB-DET-NYM/RECAP

Kerry Carpenter blasted a three-run homer and the host Detroit Tigers salvaged the finale of a three-game series with a 6-2 win over the New York Mets on Wednesday afternoon.

HT Image
HT Image

Riley Greene supplied a two-run single, while Colt Keith had two hits and scored twice for Detroit (81-60). Starting pitcher Casey Mize (13-4) gave up one run and five hits in five innings.

Mets starter Clay Holmes (11-7) allowed three runs (two earned) and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. Pete Alonso had three hits and an RBI, while Mark Vientos drove in the other run for New York (75-65)

The Tigers scored a run in the second, but it could have been more. Spencer Torkelson drew a leadoff walk but was thrown out trying to advance on Wenceel Perez's flyout. Zach McKinstry then hit a single and Javier Baez reached on catcher's interference. Jake Rogers knocked in McKinstry with a single.

The Mets tied it in the third. Francisco Lindor had a one-out double and scored on Alonso's two-out double.

Torkelson had a leadoff single in the fourth but was doubled off first base on Perez's line drive. McKinstry followed with a double but Baez struck out.

Detroit took a 3-1 lead in the fifth. Holmes issued walks to Keith and Carpenter before he was removed with two outs in favor of Gregory Soto, who threw a wild pitch to allow both runners to move up. Soto then gave up Greene's two-run single up the middle.

The Mets scored a run in the sixth. Juan Soto walked and Alonso reached on an infield hit against Tyler Holton. One out later, Tommy Kahnle entered and allowed Vientos' RBI single. A walk loaded the bases, but Kahnle escaped further damage by inducing Starling Marte's double-play grounder.

The Tigers padded their lead against Ryan Helsley in the seventh. Keith singled and Gleyber Torres drew a walk before Carpenter lined a fastball over the right field wall for his 23rd homer.

--Field Level Media

News / Genesis / Kerry Carpenter, Tigers capture finale in home series with Mets
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On