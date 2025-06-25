KIIT ranked 5th among Indian Universities in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2025

• 1st position in Reduced Inequalities category in India KIIT secures top national position in Reduced Inequalities and Peace, Justice & Strong Institutions.

Times Higher Education (THE) evaluates universities globally based on their social impact. Universities that contribute to societal development considered for these rankings. KIIT-DU has regularly participated in this initiative, and its performance has led to an improved position each year.

In the Times Higher Education Impact Global Rankings 2025, KIIT has been recognised for its contribution across several criteria. KIIT-DU achieved a strong position in the country for its efforts related to reducing inequality (SDG-10) and its commitment to peace, justice, and strong institutions (SDG-16), as well as affordable clean energy (SDG-7). Additionally, it was ranked third in India for ensuring quality education (SDG-4).

Overall, KIIT University was ranked among the top five Indian universities in the Impact Rankings. Globally, it was placed in the 101 cohort in this year’s rankings, which assess institutions based on their contributions towards achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Over 2,400 universities from 130 countries participated in this year’s ranking.

The Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta lauded the rankings. He said, "Although KIIT has a humbled beginning, it has niched its space globally in all accreditations and rankings, and has achieved a status comparable to the universities globally. In India, it has made a significant impact as a leading university.” KIIT’s consistent success in these rankings demonstrates its commitment to continuous learning, sustainability, inclusion, and global cooperation," he said.

