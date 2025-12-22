As the next chapter for one of India's established brands unfolds, the Kirloskar Group has unveiled its latest initiative, ‘Made in Kirloskar’, marking the country’s industrial journey and the engineers who continue to shape it. The initiative was introduced alongside a brand film that retraces engineering’s influence on global progress and India’s transformation into a manufacturing base. The brand film can be viewed here: Kirloskar Group Launches ‘Made in Kirloskar’ to Highlight India’s Engineering

Beyond the film, ‘Made in Kirloskar’ represents a structured effort within the group. Over the next year, the initiative will evolve through a series of industry collaborations, community programmes, and partnerships with government bodies all of which will be rooted in Pune’s manufacturing ecosystem, where Kirloskar legacy first took shape more than a century ago.

Reflecting on the campaign, Atul Kirloskar, Chairman of Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd and Kirloskar Industries Ltd, said the initiative is a natural extension of the company’s founding philosophy. “Our founder believed that thinking has meaning only when it leads to making. For 135 years, that belief has guided our ideas and our machines. Engineers have always been at the centre of this journey, converting imagination into reality,” he noted. He added that the new campaign embodies this ethos and reinforces the group’s commitment to building the future with purpose and precision.

Echoing this sentiment, Rahul Kirloskar, Chairman of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd and Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd, emphasised the organisation’s focus on indigenous innovation. “Manufacturing is the core of our identity. Every 20 seconds, a Kirloskar product is purchased somewhere in the world, supporting agriculture, industry, and communities. This film honours those engineers who have built not just our companies, but our nation,” he said.

Since its inception in 1888, the Kirloskar Group has played a significant role in India’s industrialisation. The company introduced several of the nation’s engineering breakthroughs, including the iron plough, centrifugal pump, diesel engine, air compressor, lathe, and electric motor, developments that supported India’s transition into a modern economy. Pune, where the group began its journey, continues to function as an engineering hub, hosting global automobile manufacturers, heavy-industry suppliers, and manufacturing units.

As industries shift towards new technologies, the group believes the spirit of engineering and “making” will shape the country’s next phase of growth. With over 7,000 employees, 15 manufacturing plants, a turnover of ₹15,000 crore, and a presence in 40 countries, the Kirloskar Group states that innovation will remain central to its global ambitions.

The newly launched film serves as a recognition to the creators, innovators, and problem-solvers behind developments in technology and infrastructure. It highlights how engineering has supported modern civilisation by constructing cities, empowering industries, and enabling the aspirations of billions. By framing engineering as a driver of growth, the campaign seeks to bring a long-overdue conversation into broader focus, especially as India positions itself among the world’s fastest-growing economies.

