Lions fan files $100M lawsu

The Detroit Lions fan involved in a December altercation with the Pittsburgh Steelers' DK Metcalf has filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against the wide receiver and others.

Ryan Kennedy continues to suffer physically and has experienced "reputational damage and economic harm" since the Dec. 21 incident at Detroit's Ford Field, according to a suit filed Tuesday in Wayne County Circuit Court.

Kennedy was in the first row behind the Steelers' bench when he and Metcalf exchanged words before the receiver appeared to reach up, grab Kennedy by the shirt and take a swing at him.

The day after the game, former NFL wideout Chad Johnson said on his "Nightcap" podcast with former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe that Kennedy had used a racial slur during the confrontation.

"Based on what I was told, from a reliable source, who wears number four that's what it was called the N-word," Johnson said, according to the lawsuit.

Kennedy has denied the allegation.

"The N-Word is the most offensive and inflammatory racial slur in the English language. No other word expresses so much hatred and bigotry," Kennedy's attorney Jon Marko told The Athletic on Tuesday. "Falsely accusing someone of using that word hurts not only the person falsely accused, but hurts every true victim of racial hatred and bigotry."

The lawsuit also names Ford Field for failing to protect Kennedy, as well as Sharpe's company, Shay Shay Media, and All Time Sports, which hosts "Nightcap."

Marko said Kennedy is seeking damages "as well as court-ordered public retractions from all defendants to clear his name. Mr. Kennedy maintains that he never used any racial slurs or hate speech whatsoever."

The NFL suspended Metcalf, 28, for two games after the incident. The two-time Pro Bowler returned for the playoffs and had two catches for 42 yards in a 30-6 wild-card loss to the Houston Texans.

