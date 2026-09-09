Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav gets investment proposals worth over ₹53,000 crore in Dubai

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav received investment proposals worth more than ₹53,000 crore during one-to-one meetings with global investors on the third day of his Dubai visit on Monday. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav meets DP World CEO Rizwan Soomar during the 'AIM Congress-2026' event, in Dubai on Tuesday. (@DrMohanYadav51 X)

The proposals covered green energy, green hydrogen, solar power, artificial intelligence, data centres, smart manufacturing, electronics and other sectors. Rana Holdings expressed interest in projects worth around ₹35,200 crore, including a 2,000-MW solar portfolio, a 200-MW green hydrogen plant, a 50-MW AI and computing data centre expandable to 200 MW, a critical minerals recovery and recycling complex, and an integrated smart manufacturing hub.

NIDI Services DMCC/SCNELL investors presented a concept for a Sovereign AI Factory requiring around US$1.5-2 billion, or approximately ₹18,000 crore, initially with 50 MW capacity and scope for expansion beyond 100 MW.

Yadav also held meetings with GEMS Education, Crescent Group, PureHealth, Sharaf Group, Choithrams, DP World, BeauMerc Corporation, West Zone, KGK Group, Vistas Media Capital and VFS Global, discussing opportunities in education, healthcare, logistics, retail, gems and jewellery, tourism, media and technology.

At the AIM Investment Awards 2026, the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation was honoured with the ‘Winner Asia’ award as Asia’s Best Investment Promotion Agency. The award recognises excellence in investment promotion, FDI attraction, job creation, innovation and sustainable development.

Yadav also met the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry leadership, visited BEEAH’s sustainability facilities and met Emaar Group founder Mohamed Alabbar. He invited UAE investors to participate in the Global Investors Summit 2027 in Bhopal in January.

Yadav said Madhya Pradesh was emerging as a major growth engine, with growth above 11 per cent. He said over 30 per cent of investment proposals received in two and a half years had already been grounded.