Malik Nabers is a nonfactor for the Giants, who know they need to get him the ball more often

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Malik Nabers finally caught a pass from Russell Wilson early in the fourth quarter on Sunday, and some New York Giants fans in attendance responded with Bronx cheers. HT Image

Nabers only had one more, late in a 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that dropped the Giants to 0-3 this season. Thrown at seven times, it's the first time in 18 career NFL games that Nabers had fewer than four catches.

Coach Brian Daboll credited Kansas City's defensive strategy but acknowledged the Giants “got to do a better job with that. No question about it.”

“Obviously, we always want to try to find ways to get him the football,” said Wilson, who was 18 of 32 for 160 yards and two interceptions. “There is moments in the game that we’re trying to find him, whatever it may be. He’s a tremendous football player, and we obviously love what’s he’s capable of and what we’re trying to do.”

There's recent evidence of doing it successfully. Nabers had nine receptions for 167 yards in a wild Week 2 overtime loss at Dallas.

The three-time reigning AFC champion Chiefs saw that, and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo made Nabers a focus. Linebacker Nick Bolton, who had a game-high 14 tackles, said a big part of the plan was to “take away No. 1.”

“(Nabers) is as good as there is in this league,” coach Andy Reid said. “For us to be able to put the clamps on him a little bit, that’s not an easy chore. He’s a heck of a football player.”

Next up are the unbeaten Los Angeles Chargers, who have also shown they can contain elite receivers. L.A. opened as a 5 1/2-point favorite on BetMGM Sportsbook.

The defense is showing flashes of what might be possible if the fearsome front of nose tackle Dexter Lawrence and edge rushers Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Abdul Carter can wreak havoc in concert with the revamped secondary. That would have been more obvious had it been any quarterback other than Patrick Mahomes.

“The rush was good,” said Burns, who hyperextended a knee batting down a pass from Mahomes but did not miss much time before returning. “The rush has been good. We’ve just got to finish those plays and turn them into takeaways.”

The Giants are not finishing some of their best opportunities on offense. They're 2 of 10 in the red zone, where Wilson has completed just four of 18 pass attempts with no touchdowns.

“Everybody has to be better,” Daboll said. “We’re not going to put this on one person. Everybody has to be better collectively.”

Rookie Cam Skattebo had 121 scrimmage yards, 60 rushing on 10 carries and 61 receiving from six catches. He also ran for a touchdown. Skattebo shouldered the load in the backfield after Tyrone Tracy left with an injury, and the Arizona State product may get a bigger role moving forward.

“He’s battling (and making) some really good plays,” Wilson said. “He’s got a great demeanor to him. Thought he did a really good job.”

For a second consecutive season, a kicker injury contributed to a Giants loss. Graham Gano injured a groin muscle during his pregame warmup, and his absence affected decisions made early in the game and led to punter Jamie Gillan missing an extra point attempt.

Gano did come in and make a 25-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter after testing himself at halftime. Last year, it was a hamstring injury on the opening kickoff that took Gano out of commission in a defeat at Washington that likely would have been a win had he been healthy.

Tracy has an injured right shoulder and had a sling on that arm while on the sideline Sunday. Left tackle Andrew Thomas played 26 snaps in his first game in 11 months following foot surgery.

1 — Third-down conversion on 10 chances against the Chiefs.

Possibly a QB change? Fans chanted, “We want Dart!" after Wilson's second interception, and Daboll on Monday wouldn't commit to a starter. First-round pick Jaxson Dart has gotten a handful of snaps but has not yet thrown a pass in his rookie season.

“We're evaluating everything,” Daboll said, explaining that's what he and his staff often do. "We’re working through all personnel decisions.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL