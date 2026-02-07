Minnesota United sign Colombia star M James Rodriguez

Minnesota United signed Colombia's James Rodriguez to a short-term contract Friday as the national team captain looks to stay sharp in advance of the this summer's World Cup. HT Image

Rodriguez, 34, is under contract through June, with an option that extends until December. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Colombia will begin its World Cup run June 17 against Uzbekistan at Mexico City.

"James is a player whose quality, vision, and experience at the highest levels of the game are unquestioned. We're excited to add his creativity and football intelligence to our group. At the same time, this move is about collective strength not about putting everything on one individual," said Khaled El-Ahmad, Minnesota's chief soccer officer and sporting director.

"We believe that within our structure and culture, James can add an important dimension to the team. Our focus is on integrating him the right way and ensuring he contributes in a way that elevates the group. We're confident that, together, we can create something impactful for our community, club and our fans."

Rodriguez received the Golden Boot in the 2014 World Cup after scoring six goals to pace Colombia into the quarterfinals.

He totaled 127 goals and 161 assists in 516 club matches while playing for LaLiga power Real Madrid, German Bundesliga titan Bayern Munich, Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto and English Premier League side Everton FC, among others.

He had five goals in 34 total matches with LIGA MX side Club Leon during the just-completed 2025-26 season.

"I'm very happy for this new chapter in my life," Rodriguez said. "I hope to be at my best so I can bring joy to this city and to all of the people who are putting their faith in me.

"I'm looking forward to meeting all of the passionate Minnesota fans because I'm also a passionate player who wants to give everything on the field and always wants to win."

