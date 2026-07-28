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Mizoram minister meets NDMA to discuss disaster preparedness, resilience measures

Mizoram's Minister of State for Disaster Management met with NDMA to enhance the state's disaster risk reduction efforts.

Published on: Jul 28, 2026, 16:20:53 IST
By Genesis
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Mizoram Minister of State for Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Prof. Lalnilawma met senior leadership of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in New Delhi on Monday to review the state's disaster risk reduction priorities and discuss measures to strengthen preparedness and resilience.

Discussions centered on earthquake and landslide mitigation, responses to the African Swine Fever outbreak, and improving community-based disaster preparedness, aiming for a safer, more resilient future for the region. (Representative image) (PTI)
Discussions centered on earthquake and landslide mitigation, responses to the African Swine Fever outbreak, and improving community-based disaster preparedness, aiming for a safer, more resilient future for the region. (Representative image) (PTI)

According to a press release, the meeting focused on improving disaster preparedness in Mizoram, which is vulnerable to earthquakes, landslides, forest fires and other natural hazards. The discussions reviewed the progress of proposals under the National Earthquake Risk Mitigation Programme (NERMP) and the National Landslide Risk Mitigation Programme (NLRMP), along with mitigation projects submitted by the state.

The minister informed NDMA about the economic losses caused by the African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak and requested consideration of the state's proposal to notify ASF as a disaster to facilitate financial assistance.

The meeting also discussed strengthening the institutional capacity of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), expanding community-based disaster preparedness through the Aapda Mitra programme and promoting greater regional coordination among north-eastern states.

The authority reiterated its commitment to providing technical guidance and institutional support to the Government of Mizoram for implementing disaster risk reduction initiatives and enhancing the state's disaster resilience.

 
national disaster management authoritydisaster managementmizoramht governmentgovernment news
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