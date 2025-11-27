Moody salutes Weir and Burrow for raising MND awareness

Former England captain Lewis Moody said he had been "brought in off the bench" as he paid tribute to fellow rugby players Doddie Weir and Rob Burrow in helping raise awareness of motor neurone disease. HT Image

Moody, a 2003 World Cup winner, revealed last month he had the incurable muscle-wasting condition which caused the deaths of Weir, Burrow and South Africa great Joost van der Westhuizen.

Moody, 47, said he had been stunned by the outpouring of support after going public with his diagnosis as he paid tribute to those who had gone before him in recording their struggles with MND.

"It feels like everyone's got your back," Moody said on the Overlap's Stick to Rugby podcast.

"It has been humbling in many ways, and overwhelming, overpowering, because there has been so much support, but also I have learned a lot along the way."

Moody, nicknamed 'Mad Dog' in a career which yielded 71 England caps, three Tests for the British and Irish Lions as well as multiple domestic and European titles during a hugely successful era for club side Leicester, added: "When Doddie was diagnosed seven years ago, there was nothing, really there was nothing for him.

"And because of the work that he did and the work Rob did, and the other names, when I speak to specialists now, there is genuine hope. Everyone I speak to says Doddie's energy was quite behind that."

Regarding his own situation Moody said he felt "fortunate".

"It is almost like you are sort of 'brought in off the bench' is how I feel, to ride the coattails of those lads," he explained.

"They have done an incredible, incredible job. I feel fortunate that they have gone before and that I can piggyback off them."

Speaking about his current condition, Moody added it was "a weird thing" as "I feel fine".

"You have got this sort of piece of news hanging over you, constantly lingering in the back of your mind but, actually, in yourself, bar the little changes that start to creep in ," he said.

"The hard bit is probably second-guessing everything that is occurring."

jdg/nf

OVERL GROUPE

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.