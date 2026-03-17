MP CM Mohan Yadav meets PM Modi, briefs him on ‘Farmer Welfare Year’ initiatives

Mohan Yadav met Narendra Modi at Parliament House on Sunday and briefed him on the activities being undertaken in the state under the ‘Farmer Welfare Year’ initiative. Mohan Yadav meets Narendra Modi at Parliament House in New Delhi on Sunday.

During the meeting, Yadav informed the prime minister about the programmes being organised across Madhya Pradesh to strengthen the agriculture sector, improve farmers’ income and boost the rural economy.

The chief minister said the state government has launched several initiatives aimed at supporting farmers and promoting agricultural development as part of the year-long campaign focused on farmer welfare.

According to a statement, Modi extended his guidance and conveyed his best wishes for the state’s development efforts and initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of farmers.

The chief minister also discussed the state government’s focus on expanding irrigation facilities, promoting modern farming practices and improving agricultural infrastructure to support farmers across Madhya Pradesh.

He said the state government remains committed to ensuring sustainable agricultural growth and enhancing opportunities for farmers, while strengthening rural livelihoods and the overall economy of the state.