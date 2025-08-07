Mrs. Kanupriya Mohan & Dr. Ritu Bir Crowned by Amrita Rao & Ankita Saroha at Mrs India International Queen 2025

With a vision to honour true womanhood, resilience, and achievement, Mrs India International Queen beauty pageant event was successfully hosted at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi on 26th July 2025, Saturday in New Delhi. Registered as the most prestigious Mrs India International beauty pageant for married women across the globe, the grand finale welcomed a distinguished gathering of former titleholders, social leaders, entrepreneurs, doctors, artists, and inspiring women from across the country, including Bollywood Celebrity Amrita Rao who graced the evening as Chief Guest. Winners from Gurgaon and Faridabad take home ₹ 1 lakh each as Bollywood star Amrita Rao and Ankita Saroha leads the crowning ceremony in Delhi.

The Bollywood actress Amrita Rao and Mrs. Ankita Saroha, the Founder-Director of Mrs India International Queen crowned the Winners of Mrs India International Queens 2025: Mrs. Kanupriya Mohan Kaushik and Dr. Ritu Bir. Both the winners received ₹1 lakh cash prizes each.

They also awarded runners-up and subtitles awards to deserving participants.

Mrs. Kanupriya Mohan Kaushik from Gurgaon is the Winner of Mrs India International Queen 2025 and won ₹1 lakh cheque. Dr. Apra Attri from Shimla won Mrs India International Queen 2025 1st Runner Up and ₹50,000. Mrs. Shweta Gandhi from New Zealand won Mrs India International Queen 2025 2nd Runner Up and ₹25,000.

Dr. Ritu Bir from Faridabad is the Winner of Classic Mrs India International Queen 2025 and won ₹1 lakh cheque. Dr. Sarita Naik from Mumbai won Classic Mrs India International Queen 2025 1st Runner Up and ₹50,000. Mrs. Sonal Sanjay Desai from Surat won Classic Mrs India International Queen 2025 2nd Runner Up and ₹25,000.

Speaking exclusively to the media, Mrs. Ankita Saroha explained about the driving force behind launching such an initiative and its wide-reaching impact. She said, “Our motto is- Be Strong, Be Confident, Be You. We as a team wanted to break stereotypes in beauty pageants and offer married women an exclusive space to rediscover their individuality, strength, and forgotten dreams—irrespective of age or background. Our mission is to provide them empowerment, international exposure and a chance to become role models for society.”

This year’s grand finale saw over 80 accomplished participants from all walks of life, each with their own unique story. The comprehensive selection process included auditions across India and abroad. The selected participants were evaluated through a selection process comprising of introduction round, talent round, personal interviews, personality assessments, on-stage presence, traditional wear and evening wear round etc.

Going through these robust rounds, top 8 contestants then advanced to the grand finale Q and Ans round to compete for the coveted crowns in both the Mrs and Classic Mrs categories.

On the spectacular finale day, these top contestants were then adjudged by an esteemed panel of jury comprising of past winners and respected personalities in the final Q & A round which demonstrated their confidence, communication skills, and commitment to social impact.

The distinguished panel of jury included pageant director Mrs. Ankita Saroha, Mrs. Radha Rai, Mrs India International Queen 2024 Winner, Mrs. Shruti Dubey, Classic Mrs India International Queen 2024 Winner, Mrs. Mahak Dhingra, Mrs India International Queen 2024 1st Runner Up, Dr. Neelam Singh, Classic Mrs India International Queen 2024 1st Runner Up, Mrs. Lavanya Kannepalli, Mrs India International Queen 2024 2nd Runner Up and Mrs. Nupur Sood, Classic Mrs India International Queen 2024 2nd Runner Up.

Mrs. Saroha emphasized that the journey to the Finale of Mrs India International Queen was planned in a way that every participating married woman gets enriched and transformed to become a winner in one way of the other. There were a series of transformative sessions and life skills activities by the following mentors curated to support holistic development of all:

Catwalk & Grooming: Led by Official Catwalk Trainer & Choreographer Mr. Rickyy Wong

Led by Official Catwalk Trainer & Choreographer Mr. Rickyy Wong Official Makeup Sponsor: Orane International Janakpuri

Orane International Janakpuri Self-Defence Training: By Mr. Pradeep Negi, promoting safety and confidence

By Mr. Pradeep Negi, promoting safety and confidence Wellness & Beauty: Guided by Dr. Soni Nanda, Dermatologist & Aesthetician from Ojas Skin Care Clinic Noida, Delhi

Guided by Dr. Soni Nanda, Dermatologist & Aesthetician from Ojas Skin Care Clinic Noida, Delhi Sexual Health & Intimacy: Led by Dr. Sarita Naik, advocating self-awareness and healthy relationships

Led by Dr. Sarita Naik, advocating self-awareness and healthy relationships Financial Independence: Workshop by Mrs. Mahak Dhingra, inspiring women to take charge of their economic freedom

Workshop by Mrs. Mahak Dhingra, inspiring women to take charge of their economic freedom Mental Health Protection: By Dr. Neelam Singh, nurturing emotional resilience

The organisers extended heartfelt gratitude to all the prominent mentors and official makeup sponsor - Orane International Janakpuri associated with Mrs India International Queen platform. Their contributions played an integral role in the success of the event.

