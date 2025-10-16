NIF Global Highlights Emerging Fashion Talent at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI in New Delhi

For its 40th edition, NIF Global presents GenNext at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI opened the event with debut collections of three new GenNext designers. The showcase concluded at The Grand, New Delhi, offering the runway a mix of creativity and innovation. NIF Global's GenNext at Lakmé Fashion Week showcased three new designers, blending creativity and innovation.

Recognised as a platform for upcoming names in Indian fashion, the GenNext initiative once again delivered a display of artistry and originality. This year’s showcase reaffirmed its focus on discovering new talent and supporting emerging design voices.

‘NIF Global presents GenNext’ reflects the idea that the right platform can help shape careers. Over nearly two decades, GenNext has supported the journeys of several Indian designers by offering mentorship, industry exposure, and creative freedom.

Powered by Lakmé, FDCI, Reliance, and NIF Global, GenNext has introduced over 250 designers to the world and continues to be one of India’s noted talent discovery platforms. Its alumni include Rahul Mishra, Masaba Gupta, Kunal Rawal, Siddhartha Bansal, Mohammed Mazhar, and Rimzim Dadu—designers who began their journeys here before going on to establish their own labels.

NIF Global, a venture of the New York Institute of Fashion, Inc. (a corporation registered in the USA), continues to focus on nurturing new creative voices. The 2025 GenNext Show reflected this commitment by presenting designers who brought together heritage, sentiment, and craftsmanship into modern narratives.

Post-show, Shaunik Khosla, Business Head – NIF Global, engaged with the media alongside the three GenNext designers, discussing their creative vision, inspirations, and future direction.

Speaking at the press conference, Shaunik Khosla said, “At NIF Global, we are deeply committed to nurturing young talent, and our collaboration with Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI through the GenNext platform allows us to do exactly that. Season after season, we take pride in providing aspiring designers the opportunity to showcase their creativity on this prestigious stage, empowering them to make their mark in the fashion industry.”

This year’s designer selection was led by a jury of industry experts, including Ainee Nizami Ahmedi (Editorial Director, ELLE India), Priyanka Kapadia (Celebrity Stylist), Nachiket Barve (Fashion Designer), Tina Tahiliani(Executive Director, Ensemble), Sunanda Khaitan (Vice President, Lakmé), and Jaspreet Chandok (Group Vice President, Reliance Brands). The designers were mentored by Sabina Chopra, whose guidance helped their collections for the runway.

The three GenNext designers who made their debut this season were:

Mohammed Anas Sheikh – Presented a refined collection blending modern minimalism with traditional Indian craftsmanship, creating silhouettes that merged heritage with a contemporary outlook.

– Presented a refined collection blending modern minimalism with traditional Indian craftsmanship, creating silhouettes that merged heritage with a contemporary outlook. Anam Husain – Celebrated feminine strength through fluid forms, layered textures, and intricate detailing, telling stories of resilience and grace.

– Celebrated feminine strength through fluid forms, layered textures, and intricate detailing, telling stories of resilience and grace. Pranita Choudhury – Presented a showcase inspired by cultural narratives and handwoven textiles, with experimental drapes and colour play.

With each collection, these designers contributed to the GenNext legacy, where many debuts have marked important steps in India’s fashion evolution.

In supporting these emerging designers, NIF Global continues to contribute to the future of fashion—providing a learning environment that values diversity, innovation, and global perspectives. Ananya Panday, the Style Icon of NIF Global, represents the brand’s focus on modern creativity and individuality. NIF Global’s mentorship ecosystem is supported by icons like Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna, and Ashley Rebello, who share industry experience with young designers.

With campuses across India, NIF Global offers programmes in Fashion Design, Interior Design, Management (School of Management), and Hair & Make-Up (School of Beauty).

To know more about NIF Global and explore its programmes, visit: www.nifglobal.college

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.