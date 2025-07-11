Nitte School of Fashion Technology & Interior Design (NSFTID), Bengaluru – Cultivating Future Design Professionals

Nitte School of Fashion Technology and Interior Design, a constituent college under Nitte (Deemed to be University), reflects the educational vision of Justice K S Hegde, founder of the Nitte Education Trust. Justice Hegde, who supported rural upliftment and empowerment, established the Trust in 1979 to provide education and healthcare to youth in rural India. The Nitte School of Fashion Technology and Interior Design provides comprehensive education in Fashion and Interior Design.

With 3 campuses, 44 institutions, over 160 Programmes, more than 27000 students, and over 5500 faculty, Nitte has influenced many learners through its commitment to quality education for over four decades. Nitte University holds an A+ grade from NAAC and is ranked 66th in the NIRF University Rankings 2024. Internationally, it is listed among the Top 600 in the QS World University Rankings Asia 2025, the Top 400 in the THE Impact Rankings 2024, and 1501+ in the THE World University Rankings 2025. In medical and health education, it is placed in the 1001+ band by THE Subject Rankings 2025. The university’s commitment to sustainability is also reflected in its 252nd position in the UI GreenMetric World University Rankings 2024.

Established in 2016, the Nitte School of Fashion Technology & Interior Design (NSFTID), Bengaluru, has emerged as a centre for creative education. Offering undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma programs in Fashion and Interior Design, the institution combines academic study with artistic expression. The campus aims to promote an eco-conscious and secure environment, described as safe, green and pollution-free where students are encouraged to think critically, innovate and lead with sensitivity.

At the undergraduate level, students can pursue a Bachelor of Design (BDes) degree in either Fashion Design or Interior Design, providing them with foundational and advanced skills for the creative industries. Postgraduate studies include a Master of Design (MDes) in Fashion Design or Interior Design, designed for specialisation and industry preparation. The institution also provides Diploma programmes in both fields for learners seeking practical entry into the fashion and interior sectors.

The NSFTID campus is designed to support an academic environment with various support systems. The library is open for 12 hours daily and offers a collection of print and digital resources accessible through unique student IDs. Career services include placement training, industry interaction sessions and campus recruitment drives. The health and wellness wing includes medical consultation, ambulance support, yoga sessions and mental wellness counselling. The IT infrastructure is fully digital with smart boards, online learning tools, campus-wide CCTV and support staff. Separate hostels for male and female students aim to ensure safety with 24/7 surveillance. Well-equipped laboratories are available across textile design, interior design, computing, language, pottery, woodworking and handloom weaving labs. Multiple indoor auditoriums and open-air amphitheatres host academic and cultural events, while sports facilities support physical development. Transport services cover a 60 km radius with daily bus services across Bengaluru’s key zones. Additional amenities such as cafeterias, banking, ATMs, bakeries and xerox centres aim to enhance student convenience.

Since its establishment in 2016, NSFTID has achieved several milestones. It began under the leadership of Prof. N.R. Shetty and launched its first-degree programmes in Fashion and Interior Design under Bangalore University. In 2018, the institution’s dedication to social and environmental responsibility was acknowledged through a Guinness World Record achievement, for contributing to the largest number of plastic bottles collected for recycling in 12 hours. This initiative highlights NSFTID’s efforts in sustainability, design activism and community impact. The Institution signed an MoU with Swinburne University of Technology, Malaysia in 2019. By 2019-20, students secured three university ranks. The curriculum is supported by more than 50 industry linkages, aiming to keep it practical and current. The implementation of the National Education Policy began in 2020, along with the introduction of MSc Fashion Technology & Design programmes. Awards received include the Best Women’s Wear Design Award and National Education Excellence Award. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the college was recognised for its virtual learning systems. Academic achievements were reflected in the 4, 5, and 11 university ranks earned by students in 2021, 2022 and 2023, respectively. The institution was honored as Best Fashion College and Best Fashion Design Institute in 2024. It also successfully hosted the India Skills competition. Overall, NSFTID has produced 35 university rank holders and now moves into a new chapter under Nitte University from 2025–26.

NSFTID’s faculty includeseducators, researchers, designers and industry professionals. Faculty members serve on Boards of Studies (BoS) across universities, contributing to curriculum development and policy. Their contributions to national and international research journals, conference presentations and design exhibitions reflect a commitment to academic excellence. These educators help in mentoring students for competitions, guiding final year projects and fostering a research-focused culture.

With a future-focused vision, NSFTID continues to help shape creative leaders who are ready to make an impact locally and globally. It functions today as a centre where design meets research, sustainability and purpose. To know more about NSFTID, visit nitte.edu.in/nsftid. For a quick chat or call, reach us on the admission hotline at +91 96252 30009.

