No. 25 Utah brings resurgent offense to home opener against Cal Poly

SALT LAKE CITY — Bitter memories of last season’s offensive struggles are fading for a resurgent Utah team. HT Image

The No. 25 Utes enter their home opener against Cal Poly on Saturday riding a wave of momentum following a dominant 43-10 victory over UCLA.

Utah gashed the Bruins for 492 total yards and averaged 6.2 yards per play last weekend. The Utes averaged more than six yards per play only twice in 12 games last season. They tallied 30 first downs and went 14-of-17 on third down. Utah also scored touchdowns on all six of their trips inside the red zone.

Defensively, the Utes allowed just 220 yards and 14 first downs. UCLA gave up four sacks, five tackles for loss, and went 2-of-11 on third down.

“We did a good job controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, and that was the biggest difference,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said.

The Utes generated more than 200 passing yards and nearly 300 rushing yards. Much of it came about through the dual-threat playmaking of New Mexico transfer Devon Dampier, who went 21 of 25 for 206 yards passing and two touchdowns. He also led the Utes with 87 yards and another TD on 16 carries.

It’s the sort of performance the Utes hoped to see when Dampier followed offensive coordinator Jason Beck from the Lobos over the offseason.

“My personal goal was to come in here and show that Utah can score on offense, too,” Dampier said. “That was the biggest thing. Just talking about last year. We made an emphasis that we are going to play all four quarters and put points on the board.”

Cal Poly showcased its own offensive potency against San Diego, opening the season by rolling up 469 yards in a 41-17 season-opening victory against the Toreros. Pittsburgh transfer Ty Dieffenbach passed for 263 yards and two touchdowns in his Mustangs’ debut.

Producing similar numbers against Utah will prove much more challenging. The Utes have not lost to an FCS team since 1993 and have allowed only 8.1 points per game in their last 10 contests against Big Sky opponents. The Mustangs last beat an FBS team when they edged Wyoming 24-22 in 2012.

Utah found a promising backfield tandem to take some playmaking pressure off Dampier. Washington State transfer Wayshawn Parker and New Mexico transfer NaQuari Rogers combined for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Whittingham said he plans to divide carries between them for now.

“Right now, they’re on equal footing,” Whittingham said. “Both those guys are starters and are interchangeable. There really isn’t one that’s ahead of the other.”

Utah is 16-1 in its last 17 home openers under Whittingham, losing only to USC in the 2020 season shortened by the pandemic.

