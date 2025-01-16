In a significant development for Pune’s burgeoning commercial real estate sector, Nyati Group has joined forces with AWFIS to embark on an ambitious project to create a state-of-the-art, 3 lakh sq. ft. Grade A office space at Nyati Enthral, located in the thriving area of Kharadi. This collaboration comes at a pivotal moment as Pune’s office space landscape evolves, particularly in response to the increasing demand for co-working and managed office solutions that accommodate the diverse needs of modern businesses. Nyati Group Partners with AWFIS to Create Pune’s 3 Lakh Sq. Ft. Office Space

Nyati Enthral is poised to emerge as a futuristic workspace destination, thoughtfully designed to incorporate modern facilities and amenities that promote productivity and innovation. This project aims to cater to businesses of all sizes, recognizing that flexibility and adaptability are essential in today’s fast-paced work environment. By focusing on creating a collaborative and vibrant work atmosphere, the Nyati Enthral is not just another office space; it is a comprehensive solution that reflects the partners' commitment to enhancing the quality of work life.

Nyati Enthral

Dr Nitin Nyati, a driving force behind the project, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership by stating, “We’re thrilled to partner with AWFIS to deliver a world-class workspace solution.” He emphasized that Nyati Enthral is set to provide businesses with unparalleled infrastructure and amenities, reinforcing a commitment to fostering growth in Pune’s commercial real estate sector. His vision is clear: to create an environment where businesses can thrive and develop, supported by top-notch facilities.

Together, Nyati Group and AWFIS are embarking on a journey to redefine the office experience in Pune, setting a new standard for commercial real estate. By prioritizing innovation, flexibility, and community building, they are well-positioned to address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the ever-changing landscape of workspace solutions.

Nyati Group and AWFIS

About Nyati Group

Nyati Group, one of Pune’s most preferred real estate brands, continues to redefine Pune’s living through unmatched quality and innovation. With over 27 years of engineering expertise, Nyati Group has delivered exceptional realty spaces across residential, commercial, IT parks, hospitals, hotels, and institutional buildings.

Nyati Group has developed over 40 million sq. ft. of area and delivered 68+ iconic projects, establishing a strong legacy of trust and excellence. With 14,000+ happy families calling Nyati homes their own, the Group has not only built structures but nurtured thriving communities in Pune’s most sought-after locations. Each project reflects impeccable quality, thoughtful design, and a vision to set new industry benchmarks.



Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

