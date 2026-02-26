Ohio State LB Arvell Reese wants to be pro pass rusher

Arvell Reese traded his Ohio State helmet for a general manager's cap at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he began meeting with prospective pro employers and shared that he plans to be a pass rusher in the NFL. HT Image

Reese, 6-foot-4, 243 pounds, is one of five Ohio State prospects with a first- round grade from Field Level Media. Reese is 20, and believes he's only scratching the surface of his physical potential as he enters the league with training under former Detroit Lions head coach and New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

"Teams have pretty much been asking me what I want to do see where my mind was at. I've been telling them I think I'm an outside linebacker, edge," Reese said Wednesday in Indianapolis. "I haven't even scratched the surface with really what I can do pass rushing."

He had 6.5 sacks last season and one pro scout told Field Level Media that Reese can be deployed in much the same way Micah Parsons was early in his career with the Dallas Cowboys. Reese said Patricia drew parallels to former Patriots and Lions linebacker Jamie Collins.

Patricia is now the defensive coordinator at Ohio State.

"There's stuff you pick up I didn't even realize I'd gained it from him. I'm realizing that now. I benefited a lot from Matt Patricia," Reese said. "With coach Patricia's defense, I'm able to explain of all 11 with 80 to 90 percent of the calls."

Reese is from Cleveland, and identified the Browns at No. 6 overall as one of the teams he huddled with for 18-minute interviews on his first full day at the combine. He also met with the New York Jets , Arizona Cardinals and Parsons' old team, Dallas .

The Cowboys selected Parsons 12th overall in 2021 after he crushed the combine with a 4.39 40-yard dash and 34-inch vertical at 6-3, 246 pounds. Parsons played defensive end in high school and began his Penn State career at middle linebacker. The comp to Parsons should appease franchises with worries about Reese's current weight.

Reese is one of the Buckeyes rated at the top of the draft class at his position. Wide receiver Carnell Tate, safety Caleb Downs and linebacker Sonny Styles are all No. 1 in their position group; defensive tackle Kayden McDonald is fourth in FLM rankings.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.