Omkareshwar to host five-day Adi Shankaracharya festival from April 17

A five-day event titled ‘Acharya Shankar Prakatotsav: Ekatma Parv’ will be held from April 17 to 21 at Ekatma Dham on Mandhata Parvat in Omkareshwar, Madhya Pradesh. The programme is being organised by the Acharya Shankar Cultural Unity Trust under the state’s culture department to mark the birth anniversary of Adi Shankaracharya, observed on Vaishakh Shukla Panchami. Preparations underway at Ekatma Dham in Omkareshwar ahead of the five-day Adi Shankaracharya festival beginning April 17.

The event is expected to bring together religious leaders, scholars and public representatives from across the country. According to organisers, the opening ceremony on April 17 will be attended by Dwarka Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati, along with state culture minister Dharmendra Lodhi and representatives from institutions including the Vivekananda Kendra.

The concluding day on April 21 will feature participation from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with religious leaders such as Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Swami Tejomayananda Saraswati of Chinmaya Mission, and Swami Punyānand Giri of Dakshinamurti Math.

Discussions on Advaita Vedanta and contemporary issues A series of panel discussions under the ‘Advaitamritam’ segment will focus on Advaita Vedanta and its relevance in contemporary contexts. Sessions scheduled for April 17 include discussions on “Advaita and Gen-Z,” with speakers addressing philosophical ideas from a younger perspective.

Subsequent sessions will examine the role of Advaita in various traditions and institutions, including the Ramakrishna Mission, Sikh philosophy, and environmental thought. Speakers from organisations such as the Ramakrishna Mission and scholars associated with environmental institutions are expected to participate.

On April 19, discussions will extend to topics such as artificial intelligence and consciousness, global peace, and cultural unity. A session involving academics from IIT Delhi and other institutions will examine intersections between Advaita philosophy and emerging technologies.

Workshops and thematic discussions on human attributes, cultural integration, and philosophical traditions are also part of the schedule. A separate session on April 20 will focus on the role of Chinmaya Mission in the dissemination of Vedanta.

Cultural programmes and performances Evening cultural programmes are planned throughout the event, featuring classical music and dance performances by artists from across the country. These include Hindustani classical vocal recitals, Odissi, Bharatanatyam and Manipuri dance presentations, as well as devotional music performances.

Initiation ceremony and honours On April 21, an initiation ceremony will be held on the banks of the Narmada river, where over 700 participants from India and abroad are expected to be inducted as ‘Shankar Doots’. The main समारोह will also include a felicitation of individuals for their contributions to the dissemination of Advaita Vedanta.

Rituals and daily activities The programme will include daily Vedic rituals such as Panchang Pujan, Vedic recitations, Rudra Parayan, and yajna ceremonies. In addition, guided sessions on pranayama and meditation will be conducted for participants.

Background and related developments Omkareshwar is considered associated with the monastic life of Adi Shankaracharya. The Madhya Pradesh government has been developing the Ekatma Dham site as part of a broader initiative to highlight the philosopher’s life and teachings.

In the first phase, a 108-foot statue known as the ‘Statue of Oneness’ has been installed. A museum project titled ‘Advaita Lok’, focused on Shankaracharya’s life and philosophy, is currently under development as part of the second phase.