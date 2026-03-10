Opposition frustrated over ₹1,000 scheme for women as AAP set to return in 2027: Punjab CM Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the opposition’s criticism of the state government’s decision to provide monthly financial assistance to women reflects its fear that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will return to power in the 2027 assembly elections. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann addresses the state assembly during a debate on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address.

Speaking during a debate on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address in the Punjab legislative assembly, Mann said the opposition parties—Shiromani Akali Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party and Indian National Congress—had repeatedly failed to fulfil their election promises, while the AAP government had treated its manifesto as a “sacred commitment”.

The chief minister said the government will soon begin registration for the ‘Mukh Mantri Mavaan Dhian Yojna’, under which women above the age of 18 will receive monthly financial assistance. Under the scheme, women from the general category will receive ₹1,000 per month, while women from the Scheduled Caste category will receive ₹1,500 per month. Registration for the scheme will begin on April 13.

“For ordinary families, especially those with limited income, ₹1,000– ₹1,500 is a meaningful support. It is a mark of respect for mothers and daughters,” Mann said, adding that the announcement had brought happiness among women across the state.

Highlighting the government’s welfare initiatives, Mann said several measures introduced during the past four years had significantly improved public services in Punjab. These include free electricity to households, free bus travel for women and expanded healthcare coverage under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, which provides cashless treatment of up to ₹10 lakh per family.

According to the chief minister, around 900 government and private hospitals have been empanelled under the health scheme. He also pointed to the growing popularity of the state’s network of Aam Aadmi Clinics, saying outpatient visits at the facilities have crossed five crore.

Mann also highlighted the government’s efforts in employment generation, claiming that 63,943 government jobs had been provided on merit since 2022 without bribery or political influence. “Earlier, ordinary youth found it difficult to secure government jobs as wealthier individuals used money or influence. That system has now ended,” he said.

The chief minister said the government was also strengthening education infrastructure in the state. A total of 118 Schools of Eminence are being established to provide quality education, while teachers and principals are being sent abroad for training in countries such as Finland and Singapore as well as to institutions including IIM Ahmedabad. Mann said the government had recruited 13,765 teachers since 2022 and noted that Punjab secured the top position in the National Achievement Survey 2024.

In the health sector, the chief minister announced plans to establish new medical colleges in Lehragaga, Sangrur, Malerkotla, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala to strengthen medical education and healthcare services.

The chief minister also highlighted irrigation and infrastructure projects, including the renovation of the Ferozepur Feeder Canal and the construction of a new Malwa Canal. He said the government was renovating 44,920 kilometres of roads across the state at a cost of ₹16,209 crore.

Mann said industrial investment in the state was also gaining momentum. A ₹3,200 crore manufacturing plant by Tata Steel will be inaugurated in Ludhiana on March 20 and is expected to create around 4,000 jobs. He added that the Punjab Progressive Investment Summit will be held in Mohali from March 13 to 15 to attract further investments.

The chief minister said his government’s policies were aimed at accelerating development while improving the welfare of citizens. “Punjab is moving forward on the path of progress and the pace of development will increase further in the coming years,” he said.