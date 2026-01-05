Over 1,300 athletes set for 2nd Khelo India Beach Games in Diu from January 5

The second edition of the Khelo India Beach Games will be held in Diu from January 5 to 10, 2026, with organisers stating that more than 1,300 athletes will take part, representing 31 States and Union Territories. The event includes athletes from 25 States and six Union Territories. The 2026 edition is scheduled from January 5 to 10 and will include six medal disciplines and two demonstration events.

Competition is scheduled across six medal disciplines: Beach Soccer, Beach Volleyball, Beach Sepaktakraw, Beach Kabaddi, Beach Pencak Silat and Open Water Swimming. According to details shared by organisers, 786 athletes are entered across these medal events, including 366 women and 420 men.

Sport-wise participation numbers provided for the medal disciplines include 263 athletes in Beach Sepaktakraw, 157 in Beach Pencak Silat, 156 in Beach Soccer, 96 in Beach Kabaddi, 64 in Beach Volleyball and 50 in Open Water Swimming.

Alongside the medal events, Mallakhamb and Tug of War will be conducted as non-competitive demonstration events. Organisers said these segments will feature 336 athletes, with the objective of providing national exposure to traditional disciplines as part of the broader programme.

Athletes from coastal and non-coastal regions are expected to compete, with organisers indicating participation from states such as Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Manipur, as well as Union Territories including Chandigarh, Puducherry, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Manipur will enter this edition after finishing as the top-performing state in the previous Khelo India cycle, winning 14 medals, including five gold, according to the release. The organisers said the Games are intended to widen competitive opportunities in beach-based sports and encourage participation among young athletes across regions.

The Beach Games are being held in Diu for the second time, as the event returns to the location for the 2026 edition. The programme, organisers said, is structured around a mix of beach and water-based competitions along with demonstration events, with the stated aim of supporting the development of emerging disciplines while also maintaining space for indigenous sports within a national multi-sport format.

