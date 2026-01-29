Over 2 lakh applications received for Punjab govt’s Schools of Eminence, says Education Minister

Punjab’s government-run Schools of Eminence and Residential Schools for Meritorious Students have received an overwhelming response for the 2026–27 academic session, with over two lakh applications being submitted for nearly 20,000 available seats, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Tuesday. Punjab's Schools of Eminence and Residential Schools for Meritorious Students have garnered over two lakh applications for 20,000 seats for the 2026–27 academic session.

The minister said the strong response reflects a growing confidence among parents and students in the state government’s education initiatives under the ‘Sikhya Kranti’ programme led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

“More than two lakh students have registered for admissions to Classes 9 and 11, competing for around 20,000 seats. This clearly shows a shift towards government schools and growing trust in the quality of education being provided,” Bains said.

According to the minister, Punjab currently has 118 Schools of Eminence and 10 Residential Schools for Meritorious Students, where admissions are being conducted for the upcoming academic session.

Sharing details of seat availability, Bains said that for Class 9, a total of 4,248 seats are available in Schools of Eminence, with 36 seats per school, while 50 seats are available in the Residential School for Meritorious Students currently in operation.

For Class 11, Schools of Eminence have 11,187 seats open for fresh admissions. The total sanctioned intake for Class 11 stands at 15,104 seats, of which 3,917 students from Class 10 studying in Schools of Eminence will be promoted internally. In addition, 4,600 seats are available in Residential Schools for Meritorious Students for Class 11.

Providing an update on registrations, the minister said that 93,300 students have registered for Class 9 admissions so far, with 74,855 applications finally submitted. For Class 11, 1,10,716 students have registered, and 92,624 applications have been successfully submitted.

He added that 36,537 applicants across both classes are yet to complete their final submission.

Urging students and parents to complete the process within the stipulated time, Bains said that the last date for application submission is January 25, 2026, while the entrance examination will be held on March 1, 2026. Details regarding admit cards and examination centres will be shared through official channels, he added.