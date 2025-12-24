Plenty of opt-outs as underachievers Penn State, Clemson battle in Pinstripe Bowl

Penn State and Clemson had playoff-sized expectations when this season began. HT Image

Instead, both teams nearly missed ‍bowl season altogether until they saved themselves with season-ending winning streaks. One school fired its coach midway through the season, while fans of the other wondered aloud how hot their coach's seat was.

And both teams are planning for plenty of opt-outs as the Nittany Lions and Tigers prepare to face off in the Pinstripe Bowl on Saturday in New York.

The Nittany Lions fired head coach James Franklin in October halfway through a six-game losing streak. Interim coach Terry Smith brought them out of their tailspin to finish the season with wins over Michigan State, Nebraska and Rutgers.

While Penn State hired Iowa State's Matt Campbell to take over the job, ⁠Smith will coach the bowl game.

"We're gonna put together the best team ⁠going forward for the bowl game, and we're gonna play hard and we're going out there to play as good a football as we ⁠can possibly play," Smith said in a 247Sports interview. "Our fans will be proud of the effort that we put out there."

Opt-outs include running back Nicholas Singleton, offensive guard Vega Ioane, defensive tackle Zane Durant and safety Zakee Wheatley. Freshman defensive ‍end Chaz Coleman ‌plans to enter the transfer portal, along with cornerbacks A.J. Harris and Elliot Washington II.

It's unknown whether quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer will stick around for the first year of the Campbell era, ​but he plans to play in the Pinstripe Bowl. Grunkemeyer threw for 1,079 yards, six TDs and four interceptions in 10 games , having taken over after Drew Allar fractured his ankle.

"I think this game means a lot," Grunkemeyer told reporters. "First and foremost, finishing on a high note through a challenging season, and I think that's the most important thing, and then also just keeping the momentum going for the guys from the past couple weeks."

He should have his top weapons for the bowl game: leading rusher Kaytron Allen and leading receiver Trebor Pena .

And Penn State's opt-out numbers pale in comparison to those from Clemson . Dabo Swinney said last week that between injury absences and opt-outs, seven offensive starters and seven defensive ​starters would ⁠skip the Pinstripe Bowl, among others.

The defense will be particularly hampered without linemen Peter Woods and T.J. Parker , linebacker Wade Woodaz , cornerback Avieon Terrell and safety Khalil Barnes .

Who is playing? The Tigers ⁠still have Cade Klubnik under center; he's eyeing a showcase ahead of draft season after throwing for 2,750 yards, 16 TDs and six picks ‌but failing to meet preseason expectations.

"It's another game I get to go play and go help myself for what's next," Klubnik said. "I love football and I just I just don't think is something I would ever do, to be honest."

He should be joined by top ​running back Adam Randall and No. 1 receiver T.J. Moore .

Swinney, a two-time national champion at Clemson, has made his fan base restless in recent years and the program has posted its worst record since 2010. After the Tigers lost to Duke ‍on Nov. 1, Swinney joked that he wouldn't blame his ‍athletic director if ⁠he fired him.

From there, Clemson finished on a four-game winning streak against Florida State, Louisville, Furman and rival South Carolina to salvage a winning season.

These big-name programs have met just once before, when Clemson drubbed Penn State 35-10 in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day 1988.

The Big Ten representative has defeated the ACC team in eight consecutive Pinstripe Bowls, most recently Nebraska's 20-15 win over Boston College last year. Penn State won its only appearance in 2014; Clemson will play at Yankee Stadium for the first time.

