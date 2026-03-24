PM Modi congratulates Uttarakhand govt on 4 years, lauds development push under Dhami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Uttarakhand government on completing four years in office under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, highlighting progress in development, governance and public welfare. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on completion of four years of the state government. (AFP)

In a message to the chief minister, Modi said the state has been moving forward rapidly across sectors and has built a distinct identity based on development and good governance.

Referring to Uttarakhand’s cultural and spiritual legacy, the Prime Minister described the state as “Devbhoomi” with a rich tradition of faith, heritage and simple living, adding that its linguistic and cultural diversity gives it a unique identity.

He also highlighted key infrastructure projects, including the Char Dham all-weather road project aimed at improving connectivity and ensuring safer pilgrimage, as well as the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line, which is expected to strengthen rail connectivity in the hill state.

The Prime Minister appreciated efforts to improve connectivity in border areas and promote winter tourism, noting that such initiatives are helping boost the local economy and address migration from hill regions.

He further commended the state government’s focus on promoting local products, women empowerment, employment generation for youth, startups, and digital and green development initiatives.

Modi also underlined the importance of disaster management systems and sustainable development, describing them as crucial for Uttarakhand’s long-term growth.

Expressing confidence in the state’s future role, he said Uttarakhand will play a stronger part in the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ during the ongoing “Amrit Kaal”.