Poor AQI This Festive Season: Can an Air Purifier Help Protect Your Family?

Every year during the festive season, cities witness a noticeable rise in air pollution levels. Crackers, increased traffic, industrial emissions, and stagnant weather push the Air Quality Index (AQI) to alarming levels. While many focus on outdoor pollution, fewer realise that smoke, dust, and microscopic pollutants seep indoors, making the air in homes equally unsafe, sometimes more concentrated due to poor ventilation. Investing in an air purifier with a HEPA filter can help protect your family from harmful pollutants, ensuring they enjoy the season in comfort and safety.

With indoor pollution steadily increasing, using an air purifier is becoming an important step to maintain a healthier lifestyle. During the festive season, it becomes important to protect your loved ones, especially children, the elderly, and people with asthma or allergies.

Eureka Forbes has introduced a range of air purifiers, aiming to make cleaner air accessible to every household.

Why Indoor Pollution Is a Real Threat

Most homes may be designed to be energy-efficient and sealed to reduce outdoor noise and temperature changes. However, this also means pollutants such as PM2.5, smoke, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and allergens remain indoors.

Children and older adults are particularly sensitive, often experiencing symptoms such as coughing, eye irritation, asthma attacks and headaches. This highlights the importance of indoor air purification.

How an Air Purifier Works Indoors

Modern air purifiers are designed with multiple technologies to filter pollutants. They typically combine advanced filtration, intelligent sensors, and user-friendly features to help maintain air quality indoors—even during the days when the Air Quality Index (AQI) is high.

Here's how a HEPA filter-based room air purifier can make a difference:

● Advanced Multi-Stage Filtration: Units are equipped with a pre-filter for larger dust particles, an activated carbon filter to neutralise smoke, odours, and VOCs, plasma purification to destroy harmful microbes, and a True H13 HEPA filter that captures allergens, fine dust, and airborne germs. Together, these four layers of filtration can help protect your family from the full spectrum of indoor pollutants.

● Smart Features : Features include 360° air intake for circulation and Wi-Fi smart app control and operating modes such as Auto, AI, Sleep, and Manual. Real-time PM2.5 and VOC indicators provide updates, while adjustable fan speeds (1–12), timer settings, and quiet operation suit bedrooms, nurseries, and living areas.

● Automatic Adjustments: The purifier adapts to pollution levels, switches on or off with AI mode, and uses ambient-light sensing for optimal, energy-efficient performance..

● Health Benefits Beyond Clean Air: By reducing allergens, harmful gases and odours, air purifiers may ease asthma symptoms, reduce lung irritation, improve sleep quality, and support the overall immune system.

Why Multi-Stage Air Filtration Helps

Towards the end of the year, India’s air quality often dips with pollutants like smoke, PM2.5 particles, heavy metals, and harmful gases seeping indoors.

An Air Purifier with a True H13 HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.1 microns, while the activated carbon filter addresses smoke and odours. This layered air filter defence works to ensure your family can breathe pure air indoors—even when outdoor AQI readings are poor.

After knowing how multi-stage filtration can shield your family from pollution, it may help to invest in a reliable air purifier.

Protecting Your Family’s Health

The festive season is a time for celebration, family, and indulgence - but it also coincides with some of the year’s poorest air quality levels. While outdoor conditions cannot be controlled, you can create a healthier space indoors. Investing in an air purifier with a HEPA filter and multi-stage purification can help protect your family from harmful pollutants, ensuring they breathe cleaner air and enjoy the season in comfort and safety.

With festive sale offers, households can consider adopting these devices for better indoor comfort.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.