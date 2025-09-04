Pro Picks: Eagles will beat the Cowboys by double digits to kick off the NFL season

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles face their bitter divisional rival in the NFL season opener on Thursday night in a matchup that’s lost a little luster. HT Image

Why?

Micah Parsons won’t be there chasing Jalen Hurts, pursuing Saquon Barkley and making life difficult for left tackle Jordan Mailata. The Dallas Cowboys traded the two-time All-Pro pass rusher to the Green Bay Packers last week following a contract dispute.

Dak Prescott returns for the Cowboys and George Pickens joins CeeDee Lamb to give them another playmaking wide receiver. But how will the Cowboys stop Philadelphia’s dynamic offense without Parsons?

Jerry Jones got his run-stuffer in the trade with Green Bay. Maybe Kenny Clark helps limit Barkley to under 200 yards rushing. If there’s no pressure on Hurts, he can pick apart the defense throwing to A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert.

The Eagles are 8 1/2-point favorites, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Pro Picks likes the champs even though Prescott is 9-4 vs. Philadelphia.

EAGLES: 31-20

Line: Bengals minus 5 1/2

Joe Burrow and the Bengals need to start better than they have in the past. He’s 8-11-1 in Weeks 1-4. The Browns are turning to Joe Flacco while Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders wait in the wings. They should be in the mix for the No. 1 pick next season.

Best Bet: BENGALS: 27-16

Line: Patriots minus 2 1/2

Mike Vrabel’s Patriots face Pete Carroll’s Raiders as both teams debut new head coaches. Drake Maye has a new playmaker in Stefon Diggs. QB Geno Smith and rookie RB Ashton Jeanty join TE Brock Bowers to instantly upgrade Las Vegas’ offense.

UPSET SPECIAL: RAIDERS: 23-20

Line: Chiefs minus 3

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have something to prove after a 17-win season ending with a lopsided loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl. The Chargers drafted running back Omarion Hampton in the first round to take pressure off Justin Herbert. They were 9-0 when they had more than 100 yards rushing last season. The Chiefs had the eighth-best run defense, giving up 101.8 yards per game.

CHIEFS: 26-20

Line: Cardinals minus 6 1/2

Kyler Murray has one winning season as Arizona’s starting QB, but the Cardinals have a chance to compete in the NFC West after an 8-9 season. They were 11-6 against the spread. The rebuilding Saints under rookie coach Kellen Moore are starting a rebuild.

CARDINALS: 23-17

Line: Jaguars minus 3 1/2

The Liam Coen era begins in Jacksonville. Can he unlock Trevor Lawrence’s potential? Bryce Young and the Panthers finished up strong last season. They’re aiming to take another step forward. The matchup features the NFL’s two worst defenses in 2024.

JAGUARS: 27-20

Line: Buccaneers minus 2 1/2

Baker Mayfield and the four-time defending NFC South champion Buccaneers couldn’t beat the Falcons last season so they’ve got something to prove. Michael Penix Jr. watched from the sideline as Kirk Cousins threw for 785 yards and eight TDs vs. Tampa Bay. The Falcons will feature Bijan Robinson but the Buccaneers were fourth against the run.

BUCCANEERS: 26-23

Line: Commanders minus 6

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders are building off a surprise, impressive run to the NFC championship game. It wasn’t a fluke. Russell Wilson makes his debut with the Giants, whose strength is their defensive line.

COMMANDERS: 23-20

Line: Steelers minus 3

Aaron Rodgers faces his former team and the new coach, Aaron Glenn, who didn’t want him. Justin Fields faces his former team that let him walk away in free agency.

STEELERS: 20-19

Line: Colts minus 1

Daniel Jones makes his first start for the Colts, who have lost 10 of their past 11 season openers. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins aim to bounce back from a losing season. He could look for Tyreek Hill often against a defense that was 26th against the pass.

DOLPHINS: 24-17

Line: 49ers minus 2 1/2

Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers are healthier and motivated after a disastrous season. They’re still missing key players and lost several defensive starters. Sam Darnold takes over for the Seahawks, who missed the playoffs despite winning 10 games.

49ERS: 23-20

Line: Broncos minus 8

No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward makes his first career start for the rebuilding Titans. They’re facing a tough defense and a balanced offense led by Bo Nix.

BRONCOS: 27-13

Line: Rams minus 3

C.J. Stroud and the Texans are underdogs in a matchup of 2024 division winners. Matthew Stafford dealt with a back injury in the preseason and has to face a fierce defense in the opener.

TEXANS: 23-21

Line: Packers minus 2 1/2

The 15-win Lions are underdogs in the opener after a disappointing end to the best season in franchise history. Their dynamic offense is back together minus offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who left to coach the Bears. Parsons elevated the Packers to Super Bowl contenders. After sitting out the preseason in Dallas, he has to be careful not to overdo it in his first game.

PACKERS: 24-23

Line: Ravens minus 1 1/2

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are looking to avenge a playoff loss in Buffalo in a matchup that should have playoff ramifications from a home-field advantage standpoint. Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen and the Bills have won 10 straight home games. Both teams have failed to dethrone the Chiefs in recent years and neither will be satisfied with anything less than a Super Bowl.

BILLS: 26-23

Line: Vikings minus 1 1/2

There’s excitement in Chicago surrounding Johnson taking over the Bears. Can he develop Caleb Williams as he did Jared Goff? J.J. McCarthy makes his first career start for the talented Vikings, who are coming off a 14-win season.

Vikings 24-20

2024 Record:

Overall: Straight up: 202-83. Against spread: 151-129-5.

Prime-time: Straight up: 44-14. Against spread: 31-26-1.

Best Bet: Straight up: 12-7. Against spread: 11-8.

Upset Special: Straight up: 11-9. Against spread: 11-9.

Pro Picks is a weekly column where AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi shares his picks for upcoming games. For all previous Pro Picks, head here.

