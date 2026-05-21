Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana offers cashless treatment up to ₹10 lakh

The Punjab government on Thursday said its Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana is helping families reduce the financial burden of medical treatment by offering annual cashless healthcare coverage of up to ₹10 lakh per family. Punjab's Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana offers health insurance up to ₹10 lakh per family, aiming to reduce out-of-pocket expenses for critical treatments.

According to the government, the scheme has already benefited more than 1.59 lakh people across the state and aims to provide relief to middle-class families, government employees, pensioners and other residents facing rising healthcare costs.

The government said the scheme was introduced against the backdrop of increasing out-of-pocket medical expenditure in India, particularly for serious illnesses such as cancer and heart disease. Officials said many families are often pushed into debt because of hospitalisation and treatment expenses.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the objective of the scheme is to ensure that no patient is denied treatment due to financial constraints.

“From complex surgeries and heart procedures to dialysis, neonatal care and treatment for critical illnesses, the aim is to make healthcare accessible without imposing financial distress on families,” Singh said.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries can access treatment at 839 government and empanelled private hospitals. The government said the programme operates under the updated Health Benefit Package (HBP) 2.2 framework and includes nearly 2,300 treatment packages. Additionally, 98 specialised treatment packages have been reserved exclusively for government hospitals.

Officials said that as of May 16, over 3.11 lakh medical procedures had been conducted under the scheme, with financial assistance crossing ₹522 crore.

The scheme covers surgeries, dialysis, cancer care, neonatal treatment and emergency services. It also includes pre-hospitalisation tests and post-treatment care, which the government said helps reduce hidden healthcare expenses.

The state government said more than 44 lakh health cards have been issued so far, with districts such as Ludhiana, Patiala and Jalandhar witnessing significant enrolment.

Registration for the scheme can be completed through Common Service Centres, government hospitals, district offices and special outreach camps using documents such as Aadhaar and voter identification cards.

The government said the scheme is intended to reduce dependence on loans, asset sales and emergency borrowing during medical crises while expanding access to healthcare services across Punjab.