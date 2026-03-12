PWHL in discussions to team up with NHL Senators to keep Charge in Ottawa, league executive tells AP

A PWHL official said Wednesday that there have been constructive conversations in potentially teaming with the NHL's Ottawa Senators to secure its women's hockey franchise a long-term future in the Canadian capital. HT Image

The discussions center on the Ottawa Charge playing home games at the Senators' arena, the Canadian Tire Centre, PWHL senior VP of business operations Amy Scheer told The Associated Press. The Charge’s future is in Ottawa is uncertain beyond this season due to the city going ahead with renovations that will reduce the team’s current home’s capacity by about 2,000 seats.

“We’ve got a long ways to go to figure out where we are for the future of Ottawa, but the relationship with the Senators has blossomed,” Scheer said during a video conference call.

She referred to Senators president and CEO Cyril Leeder as being “a gem to work with.” Scheer and league officials also met with Senators owner Michael Andlauer while attending the women’s tournament at the Milan Cortina Games last month.

The PWHL has already established a partnership with the Senators, with the Charge scheduled to play Montreal at the Canadian Tire Centre on April 3.

“The game is selling really well, so hopefully that’s the first of a really positive road for us to skate down,” Scheer said.

The Senators did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The Charge were one of the PWHL’s original six franchises, and have spent the first three seasons playing at the city’s centrally located TD Place, which is also home to the Ontario Hockey League's Ottawa 67s. The aging facility has a capacity of about 8,500 for hockey but the renovation will reduce seating to about 5,700, with an additional 900 standing-only spots.

The PWHL said the cuts make it financially unfeasible to stay at the arena. The Charge averaged about 7,000 fans per outing over the first two seasons, with that number jumping to 7,225 over the team’s first nine home games this year.

Scheer previously said the league was exploring all options, including the possibility of relocation. “We will not go backwards,” Scheer said in November.

The PWHL expanded to eight teams this season, with plans underway to add 2-4 teams for next season.

The Senators' home arena is located about a 40-minute drive outside of downtown. The team, however, is in the early planning stages of building a new home closer to downtown.

