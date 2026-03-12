Quadir Copeland, NC State too strong for Pitt

CHARLOTTE Quadir Copeland collected 24 points and eight assists in North Carolina State's 98-88 victory over Pitt in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on Wednesday afternoon. HT Image

Ven-Allen Lubin racked up 18 points, Paul McNeil Jr. had 15, Tre Holloman notched 14 and Darrion Williams and Matt Able both scored 12 as the Wolfpack shot 60.8% from the field. NC State made 13 of 23 shots from 3-point range.

Seventh-seeded NC State , which won for only the second time in eight games, will meet No. 10-ranked and second-seeded Virginia in Thursday's first quarterfinal.

Cameron Corhen poured in 27 points on 9-for-12 shooting for No. 15 seed Pitt , which had won four of its previous six games. Nojus Indrusaitis, who hit five 3-point shots, and Omari Witherspoon each scored 19 points and Barry Dunning Jr. added 11 points, but the Panthers' 57.1% shooting wasn't enough.

The Wolfpack scored 22 of the first 30 points of the second half to create a 73-58 lead on a Pitt team that pulled off an upset of Stanford a day earlier on a last-second shot off a rebound.

Pitt used an 11-3 run to close the gap and later trailed 78-72 with more than 10 minutes to play before Terrance Arceneaux's 3-point shot resulted in his only basket of the game.

By the game's eight-minute mark, NC State had five players with double-figure point totals and soon after Williams joined them by bagging his fourth 3-pointer on four attempts. Later, Copeland made a nifty move to the lane to score and expand on NC State's 88-83 edge.

Both teams shot over 61% in the first half, which ended with NC State holding a 51-50 edge. The teams combined to make 16 of 25 shots from 3-point range prior to the break.

As a result of the shooting success, there were only three offensive rebounds in the opening half. NC State held a 16-7 scoring edge from the free-throw line.

Pitt made 12 of its first 18 shots from the field, including 8-for-12 on 3s, and led 34-25. But the Wolfpack got rolling, with McNeil's three 3-pointers contributing to a surge of less than four minutes that produced a 10-0 run on the way to a 43-40 lead.

Bob Sutton, Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.