Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Quadir Copeland, NC State too strong for Pitt

    BASKETBALL-NCAA-NCST-PITT/RECAP

    Published on: Mar 12, 2026 12:02 AM IST
    Reuters
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    CHARLOTTE Quadir Copeland collected 24 points and eight assists in North Carolina State's 98-88 victory over Pitt in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on Wednesday afternoon.

    HT Image
    HT Image

    Ven-Allen Lubin racked up 18 points, Paul McNeil Jr. had 15, Tre Holloman notched 14 and Darrion Williams and Matt Able both scored 12 as the Wolfpack shot 60.8% from the field. NC State made 13 of 23 shots from 3-point range.

    Seventh-seeded NC State , which won for only the second time in eight games, will meet No. 10-ranked and second-seeded Virginia in Thursday's first quarterfinal.

    Cameron Corhen poured in 27 points on 9-for-12 shooting for No. 15 seed Pitt , which had won four of its previous six games. Nojus Indrusaitis, who hit five 3-point shots, and Omari Witherspoon each scored 19 points and Barry Dunning Jr. added 11 points, but the Panthers' 57.1% shooting wasn't enough.

    The Wolfpack scored 22 of the first 30 points of the second half to create a 73-58 lead on a Pitt team that pulled off an upset of Stanford a day earlier on a last-second shot off a rebound.

    Pitt used an 11-3 run to close the gap and later trailed 78-72 with more than 10 minutes to play before Terrance Arceneaux's 3-point shot resulted in his only basket of the game.

    By the game's eight-minute mark, NC State had five players with double-figure point totals and soon after Williams joined them by bagging his fourth 3-pointer on four attempts. Later, Copeland made a nifty move to the lane to score and expand on NC State's 88-83 edge.

    Both teams shot over 61% in the first half, which ended with NC State holding a 51-50 edge. The teams combined to make 16 of 25 shots from 3-point range prior to the break.

    As a result of the shooting success, there were only three offensive rebounds in the opening half. NC State held a 16-7 scoring edge from the free-throw line.

    Pitt made 12 of its first 18 shots from the field, including 8-for-12 on 3s, and led 34-25. But the Wolfpack got rolling, with McNeil's three 3-pointers contributing to a surge of less than four minutes that produced a 10-0 run on the way to a 43-40 lead.

    Bob Sutton, Field Level Media

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

    News/Genesis/Quadir Copeland, NC State Too Strong For Pitt
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes