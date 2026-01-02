Rams aim to build playoff momentum vs. defenseless Cardinals

In something of an identity crisis, the Los Angeles Rams will be out to lock down a favorable playoff matchup when they host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Inglewood, Calif., in the regular-season finale for both teams. HT Image

Once riding high as the first NFC team to clinch a playoff spot, the Rams are on a two-game losing streak that has taken them out of the running for the NFC West title and reduced them to no better than the No. 5 playoff seed.

Instead of playing a simple playoff tune-up against one of the worst teams in the NFC, the Rams face the Cardinals at a crossroads. They can look either like a team that simply peaked in early December or a dangerous wild- card entry capable of running the table in the postseason.

Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay is taking no chances. He already has said the Rams' regulars will be in action against the Cardinals.

If the Seattle Seahawks defeat the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, then Los Angeles will land the No. 5 seed with a win. That will put the Rams on the road to open the playoffs with a less daunting challenge against the NFC South champion.

A 49ers win or a Rams loss makes Los Angeles the No. 6 seed with a visit to either Chicago or Philadelphia ahead in the wild-card round.

"Just because you play good one week doesn't mean you're going to play good the next and vice versa," Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said. "I'm just going to go out there and continue to trust what we've done all year."

Stafford has thrown a franchise-record 42 touchdown passes, but he threw a season-high three interceptions in a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday that was a blow to his MVP chances. He also had two interceptions in a Nov. 30 loss at Carolina. He tossed just two picks in the Rams' first 11 games.

"We wouldn't be in a lot of the great situations we're in without him, but ... he's capable of playing better," McVay said of Stafford's most recent performance.

Los Angeles running back Blake Corum did not practice Wednesday after an injury that occurred against the Falcons. It might afford running opportunities for Ronnie Rivers behind Kyren Williams.

Wide receiver Davante Adams and offensive lineman Kevin Dotson also missed practice, while tight end Tyler Higbee was designated for a return from injured reserve and was a full participant. Adams is expected to miss his fourth consecutive game.

The Cardinals are playing out the string in a disappointing season that has them on an eight-game losing streak following a 37-14 road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.

Quarterback Kyler Murray is done for the season with a foot injury sustained in a devastating Week 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans, who scored 16 fourth- quarter points.

Jacoby Brissett has taken over and completed 64.5% of his passes in 13 games with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

At issue has been a Cardinals defense that has allowed 35.0 points per game during the current losing streak. That includes allowing a season-high 45 points to the Rams in a Dec. 7 blowout loss.

"Those guys, they know. They'll maximize their last opportunity here," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of his team. "... They want to go play well for their teammates and try to win a game."

Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was ruled out on Wednesday while safety Kitan Crawford and linebacker Josh Sweat missed practice.

