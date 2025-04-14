Ratul Puri’s Hindustan Power secures 425MWp solar project from UPPCL, contributing to the state's 2,000MWac solar procurement initiative. The project aligns with Hindustan Power's goal of developing a 5GW renewable energy portfolio by 2028. Ratul Puri strengthens Hindustan Power’s renewable push with 425MWp UPPCL win

The Letter of Award (LoA) was issued by UPPCL following a transparent and competitive e-Reverse Auction. The project will be supplying power to UPPCL with a delivery point at STU – UP substation.

As per the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), UPPCL will procure power from this solar project for a fixed tariff over a 25-year period. The project is expected to achieve commissioning within 24 months from the date of signing the PPA.

Mr. Ratul Puri, Chairman, Hindustan Power, commented on this milestone: “This win reaffirms our commitment to advancing India’s clean energy goals while staying on course to achieving our 5GW renewable energy target by 2028. We are proud to contribute to Uttar Pradesh’s growing demand for sustainable energy solutions and look forward to delivering yet another world-class solar project.”

Hindustan Power has been a pioneer in India’s renewable energy sector. This new 425MWp solar project further strengthens the company’s presence in the rapidly expanding solar energy market, contributing to the nation’s transition towards a greener future.

About Hindustan Power: Hindustan Power is a leading integrated power generation company in India with a focus on renewable and transitional energy generation. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, the company has been an active contributor to India's energy transformation.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!