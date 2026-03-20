Rethinking What Makes a Home Valuable in Modern Cities

Cities are constantly evolving. As urban centres become denser and more connected, the expectations people have from their homes also change. For a long time, the way property value was judged was straightforward. The address of a project held importance, followed by the quality of construction, architectural design and the developer’s brand reputation. In the luxury housing segment, the first and often the most decisive question for buyers was always about location. Emaar India's Serenity Hills offers over 20 acres of landscaped areas, redefining luxury housing by integrating expansive greenery into living environments amid urban density challenges. (Emaar India)

However, this perspective is gradually shifting.

In cities like Gurugram, infrastructure improvements and expanding road networks have transformed how residential areas are perceived. Locations that were once considered distant or less desirable are now well connected to major commercial and lifestyle hubs. At the same time, traditionally premium neighbourhoods are becoming increasingly vertical as land availability tightens. In such a scenario, location alone is no longer enough to define the value of a residential project.

Homebuyers are now evaluating developments through a broader lens, one that places importance on the quality of the living environment. Among the factors gaining attention is the availability of large, well-designed open spaces within residential communities.

Research indicates that this preference is becoming increasingly widespread. According to Knight Frank Research 2024, more than 80% of urban buyers say that the presence of open green areas plays a role in their home purchase decisions. Similarly, JLL Residential Market Insights 2024 reports that nearly three out of four buyers tend to prioritise residential projects located close to expansive and continuous green spaces when assessing their options.

These insights suggest that the meaning of luxury housing is gradually evolving. Rather than focusing solely on status or prestige, buyers are increasingly looking for homes that enhance everyday comfort and well-being.

Recent experiences have further reinforced this shift. With people spending extended periods at home, elements such as views, balconies, and access to outdoor environments have become more important than before. Many residents realised that having greenery nearby, even within the boundaries of their own residential community, can support daily living.