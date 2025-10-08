RosterGrid Launches Public Directory With 2025 “50 Gold List” for Influencer Marketing Agencies

India’s influencer marketing industry has been growing steadily. From Instagram reels to YouTube vlogs, brands now spend significant budgets to reach audiences through creators instead of traditional advertising. By 2026, the sector is expected to be worth over INR 3,000 crore. RosterGrid launches India’s first influencer agency directory. (Source: RoasterGrid)

But behind the growth are persistent challenges: creators are often underpaid, brands overspend without clarity, and agencies function with little accountability.

This week, RosterGrid, a startup building tools for creators and agencies, has decided to tackle the problem. It has launched the RosterGrid Agency Directory - a public, review-driven platform where creators, brands, and agency employees can see which influencer marketing (IM) agencies are reliable, and which ones aren’t.

To mark the launch, RosterGrid unveiled the “50 Gold List of Influencer Marketing Agencies for 2025”, highlighting agencies that influence India’s creator economy.

The Problem No One Wants to Talk About

On paper, influencer marketing looks promising. Campaigns with beauty bloggers, gamers, comedians, and finance creators reach large audiences quickly. But creators often raise similar concerns:

Some wait months for campaign fees. Others never see them at all. Opaque deal flow. Large agencies pass briefs down to smaller agencies, who pass them further down, each one taking a cut. By the time a creator gets the project, the original budget is reduced.

The result: many creators face delays and uncertainty, while brands are unclear about the actual impact of their campaigns.

“Creators are the backbone of this economy, yet they’re the ones getting screwed,” says Rahul Moudgil, Founder of RosterGrid. “The industry can’t scale on WhatsApp chats and handshake deals. Someone had to build a platform that keeps agencies honest.”

The RosterGrid Agency Directory

The newly launched RosterGrid Agency Directory functions like a Glassdoor for influencer marketing. Each agency has a public profile where:

Creators, brands, and employees can leave verified reviews.

Agencies are compared on criteria like payment timelines, communication quality, campaign execution, and reliability.

Credible firms receive recognition, while questionable practices are made visible.

For creators, it provides protection against delayed payments. For brands, it acts as a filter to identify dependable partners. For agencies, it offers an opportunity to build trust and credibility.

The 50 Gold List of 2025

RosterGrid curated the 50 Gold List of 2025 - a recognition of the agencies currently shaping India’s IM landscape. Some are boutique firms active in niche categories; others are manage large-scale campaigns.

Here’s the full list:

Chtrbox

One Impression

Grynow Media

Influencer.in (Social Beat)

Good Creator Co. (Plixxo + POPxo)

WhizCo

Pulpkey

Sociowash

Eleve Media

Voxxy

OpraahFx

Mad Influence

Markenza

Mashup Studios

Memedia

Winit Media

B.I.G Media Communications

Spottlightt Social

Gen C Media

FameBit Media

Madify

Buzzin Media

CREATE (Create.wtf)

Infomance

Celeb Central

3Folks Media

Creators Cube

SocialTAG Media LLP

WLDD Private Limited

Digital WoM Services

CreatorsMela

Illuminati Media

Odd Planet

Third Eye Blind Productions

Partum Design Studio

KrazyFox

Creatornity

Aflog

Creators Gram

Krishna Digital World

Tring

BlueJelly Media

Celebistaan

Brandnfluence Digital Marketing

Growdize Media

KINIMO Digital

PRable Global Pvt Ltd

Spinfluence Marketing

Social DNA

InfluGlue

A Line in the Sand

The Gold List isn’t just an award. It’s a signal that India’s creator economy is becoming more transparent. For the first time, there’s a public scoreboard for agencies.

The directory also encourages reviews. An agency that makes the Gold List today could slip tomorrow if creators and brands report poor practices. Conversely, up-and-coming firms can rise if they consistently deliver.

“Transparency is a win-win,” says Moudgil. “Agencies doing good work finally get recognition. Creators gain confidence. And brands can stop burning money on black-box campaigns.”

The Bigger Picture

Why does this matter so much? Because the stakes are high. India has one of the youngest internet populations in the world. Over 900 million people are expected to be online by 2025, and social media platforms are where they spend their time.

That makes creators — from regional food vloggers to Bollywood celebrities — powerful marketing engines. Greater transparency can help the industry grow in a sustainable and accountable way.

The Agency Directory is RosterGrid’s effort to promote clarity, trust, and professional standards within India’s influencer ecosystem.

What’s Next

With the launch, RosterGrid hopes to encourage fairer practices. Agencies that delay payments, over-promise, or under-deliver will be made visible.

For creators, it offers a practical reference before taking up assignments..

And for brands? The directory offers a transparent view of the market.

Explore the full directory here.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.