‘Rozgar Do, Samajik Nyay Do’ Yatra Reaches Amethi on Day 7, Draws Large Public Response

The “Rozgar Do, Samajik Nyay Do” yatra, led by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, entered Amethi on Monday after completing its seventh day on the road. The march, which began in Sultanpur, saw participation from youth, women, farmers, weavers, small traders, and workers across the route, according to party representatives. AAP MP Sanjay Singh interacts with residents during the ‘Rozgar Do, Samajik Nyay Do’ yatra on the Sultanpur–Amethi route.

The day’s leg of the yatra started at 10 am from Maa Bhagwati Lawn in Utari and passed through Pratapganj market, Raghav Dhaba, Durgapur market and Ramganj before reaching Shyam Vatika in Trisundi, Amethi. At several points along the stretch, local residents welcomed the procession and interacted with the organisers.

Speaking to supporters during the march, Singh said issues related to employment and economic stress remain a concern for many households in the region. He said the objective of the yatra was to highlight the challenges faced by sections such as farmers, weavers, small manufacturers, and informal workers. Singh also emphasised the need for transparent recruitment systems and equal opportunities across communities, stating that youth from many backgrounds continue to seek more reliable employment avenues.

The MP said the yatra aims to gather public feedback and document concerns shared by residents in the districts it passes through. He interacted with groups of young job seekers, women’s collectives, and small business owners along the Sultanpur–Amethi route. Participants at the march said they hoped such platforms would help bring attention to local livelihood issues, including access to markets, credit, and basic public services.

Throughout the day, several local leaders and community representatives welcomed the yatra. In Pratapganj, Sanjay Singh was greeted with garlands by residents, including Sharafat Ullah Ansari, Mujeeb Ahmed, Girish Tiwari, Upendra Tiwari and others. At Bissani, Singh met village representatives including Anil Yadav and held short discussions on local development gaps.

AAP leaders said the yatra will continue to focus on demands related to employment, social equity, and better access to welfare schemes for vulnerable groups. The campaign is expected to cover multiple districts over the coming days.