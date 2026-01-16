Scale100x.Ai Joins Select Microsoft Forum to Discuss the Future of Scaling

The selection places Scale100x.Ai within a cohort of AI and B2B companies engaging with Microsoft on product and go-to-market collaboration. During the forum, Jatin Solanki, Co-founder of Scale100x.Ai, met with senior Microsoft leadership to discuss how AI-driven startups are addressing distribution challenges across global markets.

Scale100x.Ai, an AI-powered growth accelerator, has been named among a select group of startups selected by Microsoft for its Accelerate Together forum, held on December 1–2, 2025. The two-day event took place at the Microsoft Executive Briefing Center (EBC) in Silicon Valley and brought together senior Microsoft leaders, including Jay Parikh (EVP, CoreAI) and Jason Graefe (CVP, Digital Natives).

Historically, U.S. brands such as Starbucks and McDonald’s built global footprints through decades of steady franchise and offline expansion. More recently, Chinese brands have demonstrated a different scaling trajectory. Luckin Coffee has grown to more than 22,000 outlets, while Mixue, which went public in 2025, has expanded to over 46,000 locations, averaging more than 20 new outlets per day since 2019.

Vivek Gupta (Co-founder of Scale100x.Ai, IIT Bombay Alum, earlier venture acquired by a public listed entity) emphasised the opportunity for Indian brands to mirror this trajectory:

“Scale100x.Ai sees similar long-term potential in India. The accelerator is currently evaluating regional brands, including a salon chain with more than 800 outlets across South India and a Gujarat-based QSR brand operating over 200 locations within its home state. A Nashik-based QSR brand within our portfolio has already scaled to more than 50 outlets.”

The firm’s current cohort spans sectors such as edtech, food and beverage, fashion retail, electric mobility, QSR, children’s play formats, and salons. By applying AI to distribution and partner-led growth models, Scale100x.Ai works with brands aiming to expand across multiple locations simultaneously.

“Partnering with Scale100x.Ai played a role in Eveez’s growth,” saidGaurav Rathore, Co-founder of Eveez. “The partnership supported our expansion in Indian markets, with operations now in more than 20 cities and more than 6,000 electric bikes.”

Rajan Pillai, Co-founder of Roar For Good(who previously ran the celebrity fashion retail brand Being Human), mentioned that Scale100x.Ai helped them launch their first offline sustainable fashion store and now plans to launch 1000 stores over the next five years. Meanwhile,