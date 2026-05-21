Shambhunath Group of Institutions: Empowering future careers through education, healthcare and innovation

In the rapidly evolving landscape of higher education, institutions that combine academic excellence with practical industry exposure are emerging as the preferred destinations for students. Located in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Shambhunath Group of Institutions has steadily built its reputation as a multidisciplinary educational ecosystem focused on professional learning, healthcare integration and value-based development.

Shambhunath Group of Institutions in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, offers multidisciplinary programs integrating education with healthcare.(Shambhunath Group of Institutions)

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Established with the vision of creating socially responsible and career-ready professionals, the institution today offers programmes across engineering, management, pharmacy, law, nursing, education and allied healthcare sciences.

A vision rooted in social development and educational excellence

Shambhunath Group of Institutions operates under the aegis of UTTHAN – Centre for Sustainable Development & Poverty Alleviation, a registered society committed to social upliftment through education, healthcare, environment and welfare initiatives across multiple states.

The foundation of the institution was laid by Late Dr. D.N. Tewari, a respected educationist and former IFS officer known for his contribution towards educational and developmental initiatives. What began as a single engineering institution more than two decades ago, has today transformed into a diversified educational group under the guidance of Dr. K.K. Tewari.

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{{^usCountry}} The institution’s vision emphasizes social equality, professional excellence and holistic development through accessible and quality education. A multi-disciplinary educational ecosystem {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The institution’s vision emphasizes social equality, professional excellence and holistic development through accessible and quality education. A multi-disciplinary educational ecosystem {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Since the establishment of Shambhunath Institute of Engineering & Technology (SIET) in 2004, the group has expanded and now includes multiple institutions catering to diverse professional domains. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since the establishment of Shambhunath Institute of Engineering & Technology (SIET) in 2004, the group has expanded and now includes multiple institutions catering to diverse professional domains. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Institutions under the Shambhunath Group include: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Institutions under the Shambhunath Group include: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} • Shambhunath Institute of Engineering & Technology (SIET)• Shambhunath Institute of Pharmacy (SIP)• Shambhunath Institute of Management (SIM)• Shambhunath College of Education (SCE)• Shambhunath Institute of Law (SIL)• Utthan Shambhunath Research Institute of Medical Sciences & Hospital• Shambhunath Research Institute of Medical Sciences & Hospital (Nursing College) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} • Shambhunath Institute of Engineering & Technology (SIET)• Shambhunath Institute of Pharmacy (SIP)• Shambhunath Institute of Management (SIM)• Shambhunath College of Education (SCE)• Shambhunath Institute of Law (SIL)• Utthan Shambhunath Research Institute of Medical Sciences & Hospital• Shambhunath Research Institute of Medical Sciences & Hospital (Nursing College) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Spread across acampus in Jhalwa, Prayagraj, the institutions are located near IIIT Allahabad with seamless connectivity to the city, railway station and airport. Industry-oriented programmes designed for modern careers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spread across acampus in Jhalwa, Prayagraj, the institutions are located near IIIT Allahabad with seamless connectivity to the city, railway station and airport. Industry-oriented programmes designed for modern careers {{/usCountry}}

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The institution offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes aligned with current industry and healthcare sector requirements.

Engineering & Technology

• B.Tech• M.Tech

Pharmacy

• D.Pharm• B.Pharm• M.Pharm• Pharm. D

Management & Computer Applications

• MBA• BBA• MCA

Law

• BA LLB

Nursing & Health Sciences

• ANM• GNM• B.Sc Nursing

The academic structure focuses on theoretical learning, as well as skill development, practical training, communication enhancement and employability readiness.

Founded by Late Dr. D.N. Tewari, it emphasises professional learning and social responsibility, providing students with practical exposure in various fields, including engineering, management, and healthcare. (Shambhunath Group of Institutions)

Modern infrastructure supporting holistic learning

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Shambhunath Group has developed an academic environment equipped with advanced infrastructure and student-focused facilities.

Campus highlights include:

• ICT-enabled smart classrooms• Advanced laboratories and simulation facilities• Fully Wi-Fi enabled campus• Digital libraries and computer centres• Auditorium and seminar halls• Sports, gym and recreational facilities• Hostel accommodation for boys and girls• Cafeteria and transportation support

Apart from academics, students are encouraged to participate in technical events, sports, cultural activities and leadership programmes aimed at overall personality development.

Healthcare integration creating real clinical exposure

One of the differentiators of the Shambhunath Group is its integration of education with practical healthcare exposure through the Shambhunath Research Institute of Medical Sciences & Hospital.

The multi-speciality hospital provides both advanced healthcare services and clinical learning opportunities for students pursuing nursing, paramedical and healthcare-related programmes.

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Hospital facilities include:

• OPD and IPD services• Emergency and ambulance support• Critical care units• Pathology and diagnostics• Radiology and surgical services• Pharmacy and patient care support

This healthcare ecosystem allows students to gain hands-on hospital experience, real-time patient interaction and practical clinical training during their academic journey.

The model significantly enhances students’ understanding of patient care management, diagnostics, emergency response systems and professional healthcare practices before graduation, improving their employability across hospitals and healthcare organizations nationwide.

Commitment towards nation building through education

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With a strong focus on education and professional excellence, Shambhunath Group of Institutions aims to create responsible citizens and skilled professionals capable of contributing meaningfully to society.

By combining modern education, healthcare integration, infrastructure development and industry-oriented learning, the institution is hoping to emerge as a growing destination for higher education in Uttar Pradesh.

Educational Institutions Website, Hospital Website, Nursing & Medical Sciences Website

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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