Sharp Engineers expands 'Make in India' reach with CSA-certified gearless lift machine

For decades, the "Make in India" and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives have driven industrial growth. Today, that vision goes beyond domestic production—it is about delivering engineering standards that meet requirements in various markets globally. With over 30 years in the vertical transportation industry, Sharp Engineers marks a milestone by producing the SEG-X7 series, enhancing India's global manufacturing reputation. (Sharp Engineers)

The company Sharp Engineers is part of this industrial evolution. Established in the manufacturing hub of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, in 1994, the company has spent over 30 years working in the vertical transportation industry. Today, Sharp Engineers marked a notable milestone: manufacturing the SEG-X7 series—India’s first gearless traction machine to achieve the CSA B44.1/ASME A17.5 certification by CSA Group. Sharp Engineers is currently the only Indian company listed on the CSA Group website under Class 2411-01/81, (File Number: 305615). It allows developers worldwide to consider this machine for the US, Canadian, and domestic markets.

This is a significant moment for Indian engineering, demonstrating that domestic technology can set global safety and performance benchmarks.

The operation of Sharp Engineers aligns with "Make in India.". Every machine produced in the Ahmedabad facility reflects Indian craftsmanship, built with precision and a commitment to quality. By exporting these elevator machines, Sharp Engineers is extending the international stature of Indian manufacturing.

Meeting the standard: navigating CSA certification

Earning product certification from the CSA Group is a recognised and trusted method for entering the North American market.

To achieve this, the SEG-X7 series underwent continuous testing. Components were tested to validate electrical safety, mechanical endurance, temperature rise thresholds, and long-term reliability under extreme static and heavy-duty loads.

The SEG-X7: engineering and modern architecture

The SEG-X7 series is engineered for high-traffic environments where speed, safety, and reduced noise levels are required.

Capacity and speed: built for high-rise commercial and residential demands

Load Capacity: 3500 lbs (1588 kg) for 1:1 roping, 4500 lbs (2041 kg) for 2:1

Speed: Up to 500 fpm (2.54 m/sec) High-torque precision: this ensures smooth rides, control, and a safety buffer that meets standard regulatory requirements.

Rated Torque: 2463 ft-lbs (3339 Nm)

Emergency Brake Torque: 3128 ft-lbs (4241 Nm) Design for modern architecture: adapts with various configurations

1:1 Roping Long Wrap (ideal for traditional hoistway)

2:1 Roping (ideal for MRL applications)

Adjustable sheave diameters : 20” (Long Wrap) or 25” (Single Wrap) 30 years of industry expertise

Industry presence requires performance and trust. Since inception, over 400,000 Sharp Engineers machines have been installed worldwide. Operating from an 81,000 sq. ft. facility in Ahmedabad, this scale is supported by a production capacity of over 42,000 units annually, ensuring infrastructure orders are met on time.

As an elevator traction manufacturer in India, the company produces a range of products:

Gearless Traction Machines: SEG, Stern, and SEW Series (PMSM technology).

Geared Traction Machines: MP, Stark, Sideron, and Cauldron Series ( durability for low-to-mid-rise buildings).

Belt Drive Machines: The Strive Series for mobility.

Drum Type Machines: The Stellar, Totus, Lider, and Zorro models.

Dumbwaiter Machines: The HEN-06 series, precision-engineered for compact and material transport.

Flame Proof Machines: The Tusker, Lider, Totus, and Zorro models, engineered for safety in industrial environments.

International footprint

With exports spanning over 25 countries, Sharp Engineers solutions navigate diverse environmental and legislative landscapes worldwide. The company operates an international network anchored by two hubs. While the massive Ahmedabad facility serves as the primary manufacturing centre, the company has a North American presence through Sharp Engineers LLC, officially registered in Illinois, and operating from its regional headquarters in New Jersey.

Innovating for a greener tomorrow

Sustainable industrial expansion is a core value. In April 2025, the "One Tree One Machine" initiative was launched. The response allowed the company to facilitate the absorption of 22 to 50 KG of CO2 from the atmosphere annually through this campaign, complementing the green canopy maintained at the Ahmedabad plant.

“Our mission is to deliver the world’s safest lifting solutions, engineered in India but designed for the world.” – Sharp Engineers Leadership

Collaborate with the company

Selecting the right traction motor defines a project’s safety and economic viability. Partnering with Sharp Engineers means choosing an elevator traction motor manufacturer in India—a technology provider with over 3 decades of track record.

Whether designing an industrial hub or a skyscraper, Sharp Engineers delivers the precision a project demands.

Elevate your next project. Explore technical catalogs for the CSA-certified SEG-X7 series and other traction machines at www.sharpengineers.com

www.sharpengineersna.com

Follow the journey: https://www.instagram.com/sharp__engineers/

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.