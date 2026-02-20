SIBM Nagpur Records Strong Placement Outcomes Despite Challenging Job Market

Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Nagpur (SIBM Nagpur), a proud constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), today announced robust placement outcomes for its MBA and MBA (Food & Agri-Business Management) programmes, reinforcing the institute’s commitment to delivering industry-ready managers in a rapidly evolving corporate landscape. Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Nagpur

Strong Placement Performance in a Competitive Market Despite a challenging job market, SIBM Nagpur’s placement performance reflects growing industry confidence in its graduates:

Highest package: ₹ 28.38 LPA and ₹ 19.72 LPA (MBA – FABM).



Average package: ₹ 12.33 LPA (MBA) and ₹ 11.94 LPA (MBA – FABM).



Median package: ₹ 12 LPA (MBA) and ₹ 10.2 LPA (MBA – FABM).



Significant compensation levels for the top 10%, top 25% and top 50% of placed students demonstrate widening opportunities across specialisations. These figures mark a notable improvement over previous years, showcasing sustained growth in employer demand and student preparedness in competitive domains.

Diverse Industry Recruiters and Roles SIBM Nagpur attracted participation from a broad spectrum of recruiters across sectors such as consulting, BFSI, IT/tech, manufacturing and FMCG. Top recruiters in recent placement cycles include Deloitte, HCL Technologies, Schneider Electric, Grant Thornton, ICICI Home Finance, HDFC, ITC, SBI General Insurance, Zomato and Mercedes-Benz among others.

Students secured roles spanning key functional areas including marketing, finance, analytics, operations and human resources, reflecting the institute’s emphasis on cross-domain competencies and industry relevance.

Holistic Campus Ecosystem & Infrastructure

Located on a 75-acre fully residential campus near the MIHAN industrial hub, SIBM Nagpur offers a vibrant ecosystem designed to nurture holistic development and real-world readiness.

The institute’s modern infrastructure and facilities include:

Well-equipped academic spaces and technology-enhanced classrooms.



Dedicated hostel accommodation with Wi-Fi and residential amenities.

Sports, fitness and wellness amenities supporting student life beyond academics.

Continuous industry exposure, internships and live projects facilitating career preparedness. Industry Engagement Beyond Placements SIBM Nagpur’s strategic industry collaboration extends to Management Development Programs (MDPs) with organisations such as Powergrid and IOCL, reflecting its role in professional capability building and corporate training.

The institute’s academic philosophy, combining rigorous curriculum, expert faculty and immersive pedagogy, continues to strengthen the pipeline between classroom learning and corporate expectations, ensuring that graduates stand out in a competitive job market.