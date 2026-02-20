Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    SIBM Nagpur Records Strong Placement Outcomes Despite Challenging Job Market

    SIBM Nagpur reports strong placement results for MBA programs, highlighting industry readiness amid a competitive job market.

    Updated on: Feb 20, 2026 11:51 AM IST
    By Genesis
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Nagpur (SIBM Nagpur), a proud constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), today announced robust placement outcomes for its MBA and MBA (Food & Agri-Business Management) programmes, reinforcing the institute’s commitment to delivering industry-ready managers in a rapidly evolving corporate landscape.

    Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Nagpur
    Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Nagpur

    Strong Placement Performance in a Competitive Market

    Despite a challenging job market, SIBM Nagpur’s placement performance reflects growing industry confidence in its graduates:

    • Highest package: 28.38 LPA and 19.72 LPA (MBA – FABM).
    • Average package: 12.33 LPA (MBA) and 11.94 LPA (MBA – FABM).
    • Median package: 12 LPA (MBA) and 10.2 LPA (MBA – FABM).
    • Significant compensation levels for the top 10%, top 25% and top 50% of placed students demonstrate widening opportunities across specialisations.

    These figures mark a notable improvement over previous years, showcasing sustained growth in employer demand and student preparedness in competitive domains.

    Diverse Industry Recruiters and Roles

    SIBM Nagpur attracted participation from a broad spectrum of recruiters across sectors such as consulting, BFSI, IT/tech, manufacturing and FMCG. Top recruiters in recent placement cycles include Deloitte, HCL Technologies, Schneider Electric, Grant Thornton, ICICI Home Finance, HDFC, ITC, SBI General Insurance, Zomato and Mercedes-Benz among others.

    Students secured roles spanning key functional areas including marketing, finance, analytics, operations and human resources, reflecting the institute’s emphasis on cross-domain competencies and industry relevance.

    Holistic Campus Ecosystem & Infrastructure

    Located on a 75-acre fully residential campus near the MIHAN industrial hub, SIBM Nagpur offers a vibrant ecosystem designed to nurture holistic development and real-world readiness.

    The institute’s modern infrastructure and facilities include:

    • Well-equipped academic spaces and technology-enhanced classrooms.
    • Dedicated hostel accommodation with Wi-Fi and residential amenities.
    • Sports, fitness and wellness amenities supporting student life beyond academics.
    • Continuous industry exposure, internships and live projects facilitating career preparedness.

    Industry Engagement Beyond Placements

    SIBM Nagpur’s strategic industry collaboration extends to Management Development Programs (MDPs) with organisations such as Powergrid and IOCL, reflecting its role in professional capability building and corporate training.

    The institute’s academic philosophy, combining rigorous curriculum, expert faculty and immersive pedagogy, continues to strengthen the pipeline between classroom learning and corporate expectations, ensuring that graduates stand out in a competitive job market.

    Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

    News/Genesis/SIBM Nagpur Records Strong Placement Outcomes Despite Challenging Job Market
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes