SPF 30 vs 50 vs 70: Which Is Ideal for Indian Summers?
Higher SPF numbers do not guarantee increased protection but provide a safety margin. SPF 50 is recommended for daily use in India.
Sunscreen has a significant impact on our daily skincare routine, from protecting our skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun to treating our skin with the best ingredients in them. You may want to pick sunscreens with different perks, such as a Vitamin C sunscreen, gel sunscreen, or matte sunscreen. But it is easy to feel confused with SPF 30, 50, and 70. Does a higher SPF give better protection? Or, is there no difference?
Adding the beneficial goodness of SPF 30 vs 50 vs 70 helps prevent tanning, pigmentation, and premature ageing in Indian summers. In this guide, you will learn what SPF means and how the numbers differ. It will also help you know which SPF 50 sunscreenis best for your daily routine.
What is SPF? Understanding the Basics of Sun Protection
If you have wondered what SPF is or what SPF means, here’s the explanation.
SPF or Sun Protection Factor measures how a sunscreen protects your skin from UVB rays, which are the main cause of sunburn and tanning.
What does sunscreen SPF mean?
- It indicates how much UVB radiation is filtered
- Not just ‘time in the sun,’ but the amount of exposure blocked
- Works as a multiplier of your skin’s natural protection
Here is a simple breakdown to help you understand better.
- SPF 30 allows 1/30th of UVB rays
- SPF 50 allows 1/50th of UVB rays
- SPF 70 allows 1/70th of UVB rays
Your skin burns faster in India’s high UV index of 10–12+. SPF becomes less about duration and more about how much radiation you block per second.
SPF 30 vs 50 vs 70: Breaking Down the Numbers
The biggest myth in the SPF 30 vs 50 vs 70 debate is that protection increases proportionally. But the truth is that it does not.
UVB Protection Comparison Table
|SPF Level
|% UVB Rays Blocked
|UV Exposure Allowed
|SPF 30
|96.7%
|3.3%
|SPF 50
|98%
|2%
|SPF 70
|98.6%
|1.4%
SPF 30 and SPF 50 difference
- Only 1.3% difference in UVB blocking
- But SPF 50 reduces UV exposure by 40% more than SPF 30
SPF 50 vs SPF 70
- Minimal difference (0.6%)
- It comes with a heavier texture or white cast
SPF 50 is the best balance between high protection and wearable texture, making it great for daily use in India.
How Should I Choose Between SPF 30 and SPF 50 for Daily Use?
Asking how I should choose between SPF 30 and SPF 50 for daily use is a common question. The following factors will make it easy for you to make a decision:
Your Environment (Critical in India)
- UV Index in Indian summers is extreme (11+)
- High heat and humidity mean faster sunscreen breakdown
Recommendation
- Indoors most of the day, SPF 30 can work
- Outdoors/commuting, go with SPF 50
Your Application Habits
Most people underapply sunscreen.
- Required: ~1–1.2 grams for face and neck
- Reality: People apply only 25–50% of this
Why SPF 50 helps
- Compensates for under-application
- Acts as a protective buffer
SPF 50 is the default recommendation for Indian conditions, unless you are strictly indoors.
How Much SPF Sunscreen to Use on Your Face?
The best SPF fails to work if you do not apply it enough. How much SPF sunscreen to use on face?
Follow the Two-Finger Rule
- Squeeze sunscreen along your index finger
- Repeat on your middle finger
- Apply evenly on the face and neck
|Situation
|Reapply Frequency
|Indoors (minimal sun)
|Every 4–5 hours
|Outdoors
|Every 2–3 hours
|Sweating / humidity
|Every 2 hours
Sweat, oil, and pollution break down sunscreen faster in Indian summers. Apply a proper amount and reapply when necessary instead of jumping from SPF 50 to 70.
Finding the Perfect Match: Which SPF Sunscreen is Best for You?
If you are deciding which SPF sunscreen is best, the answer depends on texture, skin type, and consistency of use.
Choose based on your skin needs
For daily high protection: Use a broad-spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen.
For dullness and protection: A Vitamin C sunscreen protects while brightening the skin. Rich in Antioxidants, it helps neutralise free radicals and increases UV protection
For oily or acne-prone skin: Go for lightweight and non-comedogenic textures such as Gel Sunscreens, which get absorbed quickly, help with oil control and do not clog pores.
For humid weather: Matte sunscreens prevent sweat-induced breakdown and reduce shine while improving longevity of the sunscreen.
|Skin Type
|Ideal SPF
|Texture
|Oily / Acne-prone
|SPF 50
|Gel
|Dry skin
|SPF 30–50
|Cream
|Outdoor exposure
|SPF 50+
|Matte / Sweat-resistant
|Sensitive skin
|SPF 30–50
|Minimal formula
Conclusion
The SPF 30 vs 50 vs 70 comparison shows that higher numbers do not necessarily mean higher protection. But they do add a safety margin.
For Indian summers:
- SPF 50 is the most practical choice
- SPF 70 gives minimal extra benefit
- SPF 30 works only with perfect application and low exposure
A simple routine when it comes to sunscreen is mentioned below.
- Use SPF 50 daily
- Apply a two-finger amount
- Reapply every 2–3 hours
- Choose a texture you will actually wear
The right SPF reduces tanning, prevents pigmentation, and protects your skin with consistent use, without complicating your routine.
Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.
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