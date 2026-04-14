Sunscreen has a significant impact on our daily skincare routine, from protecting our skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun to treating our skin with the best ingredients in them. You may want to pick sunscreens with different perks, such as a Vitamin C sunscreen, gel sunscreen, or matte sunscreen. But it is easy to feel confused with SPF 30, 50, and 70. Does a higher SPF give better protection? Or, is there no difference? SPF 30 vs 50 vs 70: Which Is Ideal for Indian Summers?

Adding the beneficial goodness of SPF 30 vs 50 vs 70 helps prevent tanning, pigmentation, and premature ageing in Indian summers. In this guide, you will learn what SPF means and how the numbers differ. It will also help you know which SPF 50 sunscreenis best for your daily routine.

What is SPF? Understanding the Basics of Sun Protection If you have wondered what SPF is or what SPF means, here’s the explanation.

SPF or Sun Protection Factor measures how a sunscreen protects your skin from UVB rays, which are the main cause of sunburn and tanning.

What does sunscreen SPF mean? It indicates how much UVB radiation is filtered

Not just ‘time in the sun,’ but the amount of exposure blocked

Works as a multiplier of your skin’s natural protection Here is a simple breakdown to help you understand better.

SPF 30 allows 1/30th of UVB rays

SPF 50 allows 1/50th of UVB rays

SPF 70 allows 1/70th of UVB rays Your skin burns faster in India’s high UV index of 10–12+. SPF becomes less about duration and more about how much radiation you block per second.

SPF 30 vs 50 vs 70: Breaking Down the Numbers The biggest myth in the SPF 30 vs 50 vs 70 debate is that protection increases proportionally. But the truth is that it does not.