Spring and summer picks from international brands on Myntra
Myntra provides an extensive selection of fashion and beauty essentials to help create polished yet comfortable looks for warm weather.
As the days grow brighter and the weather turns warmer, it’s a good time to refresh the wardrobe with pieces that feel light and versatile. The spring and summer season calls for breezy silhouettes, relaxed tailoring, and styles that move seamlessly from day plans to evening outings. From airy shirts and relaxed denim to easy dresses and statement accessories, the spotlight shifts to styles that feel comfortable while still making an impression. On Myntra, shoppers can explore an extensive collection of fashion, beauty, and personal care products from international brands, designed for the season, making it easy to build looks that feel fresh, refined, and effortless.
Every warm-weather wardrobe begins with pieces that feel easy yet polished. Ralph Lauren, GAP, and MANGO bring together classic staples that combine breathable fabrics with relaxed silhouettes, making them suitable for spring and summer. For men, think classic polo T-shirts, lightweight shirts, and relaxed shorts that work across casual outings and weekend plans. For women, dresses, mini skirts, and relaxed denim create looks that feel both comfortable and refined. These wardrobe staples form the foundation for the season’s dressing, offering styles that can feel effortless while still making an impact.
Contemporary silhouettes: Bershka, H&M, and Forever New summer collections
For those looking to add a more contemporary edge to their wardrobe, Bershka and BCBG introduce silhouettes that feel modern, playful, and easy to style. Bershka’s collection leans into contemporary street style with cropped tops, relaxed cargos, and oversized T-shirts that bring a youthful energy to everyday looks. Forever New and H&M’s collection offers a selection of dresses, shirts, and jumpsuits that match an effortless yet elevated vibe. Together, these pieces bring together comfort, versatility, and distinctive style for the season.
Smart casual layers: NEXT and Ted Baker summer-ready picks
For moments that call for a more polished look, NEXT and Ted Baker offer refined styles that balance structure with comfort. NEXT’scollection features breathable shirts and tailored trousers designed for styling across workdays, brunches, or travel plans. Ted Baker adds a distinctive edge through printed shirts, dresses, and contemporary blazers that elevate smart-casual dressing. These pieces offer a more refined take on warm-weather fashion without compromising on comfort.
Finishing touches: Desigual, BCBG, and Love Moschino accessories
Accessories play a role in bringing an outfit together, and the right pieces can elevate a look. The North Face offers caps and bucket hats that add a casual, functional touch while keeping things comfortable for sunny days and outdoor plans. Meanwhile, Desigual, Love Moschino, and BCBG offer statement bags and silhouettes that bring personality to everyday outfits. Handbags, slings, and structured totes add a finishing touch, ensuring even the simplest looks feel complete and distinctive.
Glow-ready beauty: Sulwhasoo, Ouai, and Skin1004 essentials
Great style begins with feeling confident in one’s own skin, and the right beauty essentials help complete the overall look. Sulwhasoo brings premium skincare that nourishes and revitalises the skin, with essentials like the UV Daily Fluid sunscreen helping keep the complexion radiant and protected during sunny days. Skin1004 is known for its lightweight formulations that aim to hydrate and soothe the skin, with its day creams, sun sticks, and sun serums considered suitable picks for the season. Meanwhile, OUAI’s haircare essentials, including dry shampoos, leave-in conditioners, and scalp serums, help keep hair smooth, healthy, and well styled, ensuring the overall look feels polished from head to toe.
With premium international collections across fashion, accessories, and beauty available on Myntra, refreshing the wardrobe for the season becomes more convenient. From everyday staples and contemporary silhouettes to accessories and beauty picks, it’s about stepping into the season with confidence and style.
Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.