Spring and summer picks from international brands on Myntra

As the days grow brighter and the weather turns warmer, it’s a good time to refresh the wardrobe with pieces that feel light and versatile. The spring and summer season calls for breezy silhouettes, relaxed tailoring, and styles that move seamlessly from day plans to evening outings. From airy shirts and relaxed denim to easy dresses and statement accessories, the spotlight shifts to styles that feel comfortable while still making an impression. On Myntra, shoppers can explore an extensive collection of fashion, beauty, and personal care products from international brands, designed for the season, making it easy to build looks that feel fresh, refined, and effortless. Everyday essentials: Ralph Lauren, MANGO, and GAP staples for easy dressing. (Myntra)

Every warm-weather wardrobe begins with pieces that feel easy yet polished. Ralph Lauren, GAP, and MANGO bring together classic staples that combine breathable fabrics with relaxed silhouettes, making them suitable for spring and summer. For men, think classic polo T-shirts, lightweight shirts, and relaxed shorts that work across casual outings and weekend plans. For women, dresses, mini skirts, and relaxed denim create looks that feel both comfortable and refined. These wardrobe staples form the foundation for the season’s dressing, offering styles that can feel effortless while still making an impact.

Contemporary silhouettes: Bershka, H&M, and Forever New summer collections

For those looking to add a more contemporary edge to their wardrobe, Bershka and BCBG introduce silhouettes that feel modern, playful, and easy to style. Bershka’s collection leans into contemporary street style with cropped tops, relaxed cargos, and oversized T-shirts that bring a youthful energy to everyday looks. Forever New and H&M’s collection offers a selection of dresses, shirts, and jumpsuits that match an effortless yet elevated vibe. Together, these pieces bring together comfort, versatility, and distinctive style for the season.

Smart casual layers: NEXT and Ted Baker summer-ready picks

For moments that call for a more polished look, NEXT and Ted Baker offer refined styles that balance structure with comfort. NEXT’scollection features breathable shirts and tailored trousers designed for styling across workdays, brunches, or travel plans. Ted Baker adds a distinctive edge through printed shirts, dresses, and contemporary blazers that elevate smart-casual dressing. These pieces offer a more refined take on warm-weather fashion without compromising on comfort.